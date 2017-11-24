A little good news for a change

Posted on November 24, 2017

Modern Good Samaritan Story

“Do not forget to show hospitality to strangers, for by so doing some people have shown hospitality to angels without knowing it.” – Hebrews 13:2

PEACE

2 responses to “A little good news for a change

  1. MA in MO | November 24, 2017 at 1:23 pm | Reply

    So true. I remember an incident many years ago when I should have stopped to help someone but I thought I was “too busy.” Talk about sins of omission, man did I make one that day. Now I try to help whenever and however I can, although because of circumstances beyond my control, I am physically unable to do a whole lot. May the Lord have mercy.

  2. truckjunkie | November 24, 2017 at 1:33 pm | Reply

    We should publicly recognize the Manager of the Discount Tire Store for his part in this,too. Few tire shop managers would be so generous. This sure restores my faith in humanity,recently a little threadbare.

