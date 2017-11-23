News Magazine that sold for one dollar compares Trump to Manson

BUSINESS INSIDER:

Newsweek Sells For $1 To Stereo Equipment Mogul Sidney Harman

WND – NEWSWEEK COMPARES TRUMP TO SERIAL KILLER CHARLES MANSON

Says president forms similar ‘bond with followers’ who feel ‘marginalized or alienated’

The leftist magazine Newsweek took its anti-Trump hysteria to a whole new level, comparing the president to deranged serial killer Charles Manson and citing a psychoanalyst who claims the two have employed similar language to rally their followers…

The article at WND.com is well worth your time to read in full at http://www.wnd.com/2017/11/newsweek-compares-trump-to-serial-killer-charles-manson/#xdOGKqIw4AzUpT4u.99

But for now, let’s just cut to some responses Newsweek received when they posted their smear on Twitter:

…Newsweek also tweeted its Manson-Trump story Monday, and the magazine was flooded with condemnation .

Some comments included:

“Is Newsweek published by the DNC now? I’ll look back on this nonsense when POTUS Trump is reelected in 2020.” – Elder Lansing

– Elder Lansing “Newsweek isn’t even a good birdcage liner!” – Mikie Kazan

– Mikie Kazan “Delete your account, seek professional help & reconsider your life choices.” – Rita Panahi

– Rita Panahi “This is what desperation from the left looks like …” – Samantha S Jones

– Samantha S Jones “Keep it up and you won’t exist at all anymore.” – Jeremy

– Jeremy “Unbelievable, but you want the public to trust you. Smell what you’re shoveling.” – SM Macias

– SM Macias “Excuse me! What an insult to President Trump and his supporters! You should be ashamed of yourselves, but I don’t think ashamed is in your vocabulary!” – Wanda Miller

– Wanda Miller “The National Enquirer is embarrassed by your low ‘journalistic’ standards @Newsweek.” – Junkyard Dogs

– Junkyard Dogs “Newsweek is no longer journalism. It is sensationalist propaganda.” – One Voice for MAGA

– One Voice for MAGA “Seems to me Obama is more like Charlie than Trump. Obama was a smooth talker who spoke a bunch of cr-p and the media and the sheepeople ate it up without questioning it, just like Charlie did with his followers. Charlie wanted a race war and Obama set race relations back 40 years.” – H. C. C.

– H. C. C. “Careful, your partisan liberal undies are showing.” – Brian J. Naslund

– Brian J. Naslund “CNN: We’re going to publish the biggest sh!t stories of the decade. Newsweek: Hold my gender binary drink and watch this.” – Sarcastic Conservative

♞

