Neo-con Bill Kristol’s mask comes off; admits he’s socialist & liberal

There is a fumigation — a disinfection of America — going on.

Can you feel it?:

Every day, creeps like Harvey Weinstein , Kevin Spacey , and Charlie Rose are being outed and banished from Hollywood and the MSM .

Human traffickers and pedophiles are being arrested at a number that dwarfs the years of Obama.

Enraged by the election of Donald John Trump to the presidency, the Left are apoplectic and are abandoning all pretenses. Many have stripped off their masks, revealing their true faces, like "comedienne" Kathy Griffin when she held a mock-up of President Trump's decapitated head.

It’s like our opponents have taken the truth serum: they just can’t help outing themselves.

The latest to out himself is the neo, i.e., faux conservative Bill Kristol, founder and editor-at-large of The Weekly Standard — the never Trumper who:

Yesterday, Kristol finally stripped off his mask, admitting that he’s a socialist and a liberal. He tweeted:

Kristol’s fellow liberals certainly recognize one of their own and greeted his tweet with elation. Some examples:

Bongmaster: “Embrace it Bill. Embrace humanity.” NYC118: “Come into the light!” Michael Rowland: “I didn’t agree with you about basically anything until 2016. Now I follow your stuff constantly.” The Man in Black: “Welcome to the world of all Democrats that have started following you on Twitter since Orange Caligula became the GOP nominee.”

But the choicest reactions to Kristol’s self-unmasking are from the Deplorables:

Pol0tix: “You are becoming the jackass we always suspected you really were!” Tj Kansler: “You’ve lost your mind and your moral compass.” American Real News: “Kristol is a prototypical RINO. They believe in nothing so they fall for everything.” Mamie Love: “The entire right has rejected you, an inauthentic neocon, so you now have to play to the left to keep your taxpayer-funded country club lifestyle intact.” Noni: “What’s happening is that Trump’s election is exposing all your Globalist freaks who were pretending to be Conservatives; this election has brought out the inner Loon of you & your NeverTrumper buddies.” Tim Parton: “You’ve never been for the people, traitor.”

My favorite:

~Eowyn

