Wednesday funny!

Posted on November 22, 2017

A nice, calm, and respectable lady went into the pharmacy, walked up to the pharmacist, looked straight into his eyes, and said, “I would like to buy some cyanide.”

The pharmacist asked, “Why in the world do you need cyanide?”

The lady replied, “I need it to poison my husband.”

The pharmacist’s eyes got big and he exclaimed, “Lord have mercy! I can’t give you cyanide to kill your husband. Absolutely not! You CANNOT have any cyanide!”

The lady reached into her purse and pulled out a picture of her husband in bed with the pharmacist’s wife.

The pharmacist looked at the picture and said, “You didn’t tell me you had a prescription.”

5 responses to “Wednesday funny!

  2. Dr. Eowyn | November 22, 2017 at 10:43 am | Reply

    That’s a great chipmunk GIF!

  3. MA in MO | November 22, 2017 at 10:53 am | Reply

    Funny. Very funny.

  4. Alma | November 22, 2017 at 11:12 am | Reply

    Fill two prescriptions -one each cheater.

  5. stevenbroiles | November 22, 2017 at 12:16 pm | Reply

    “If you were my husband, I’d put poison in your tea.”
    “Madam, if I were your husband, I’d drink it!”
    —Attributed to Winston Churchill

