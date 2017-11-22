Movie producer tells man groped by Kevin Spacey: ‘You should be flattered he’s attracted to you’

For decades, Hollywood had turned a blind eye to movie mogul Harvey Weinstein’s and others’ sexual abuse and rape of women, as well as of children — a scandal that still needs to be broken into the open.

Worse still, the victims are actually told they should be grateful.

That’s what happened to a sound mixer and boom operator named Joshua Chavez in 2012 — he was told by a movie producer to be grateful that actor Kevin Spacey found him attractive enough as to grope his penis.

At the time, Chavez was 26 and Spacey was 53 years old.

Michael Snyder, the well-known blogger of The End of the American Dream (now renamed The American Dream), has a “very close personal friend” who knows Chavez “extremely well” and helped Chavez to contact Snyder with his story. Snyder writes:

Below is Joshua Chavez’ account, which Snyder wants us to help get out “to the rest of the world”. The bold emphasis is Chavez’s; the red-color emphasis is mine:

My name is Joshua Chavez and in 2007 I entered into the film industry where I began a lucrative business as a sound mixer. I didn’t start as one; I had to work my way up from a PA, sound utility, boom operator and then mixer. In 2012 I was asked to work for a certain sound mixer on three short films Kevin Spacey and his company trigger street productions was doing as the boom operator. Now a sound mixer is the head of the sound department and the boom operator is just below him and is responsible for picking up every line spoken by the actor or actress with a high-powered microphone. The first short film we worked on was called “The Ventriloquist” which was shot on March 22st and 23nd, the second short film was called “Spirit of a Denture” shot on March 26th and 27th, and then third short we shot was on April 1st and 2nd and that was called “Envelope”.

These three short films were all a part of a contest put on between trigger street productions and Jameson Whiskey called Jameson first shot. Writers from all over the world would send in their scripts for a chance to direct their own script and have it fully funded with Kevin Spacey as the main actor. The first day on set was at the promenade off of Figueroa St. in highland park LA. The first day of principal photography was the same as all the rest of the projects I’d been a part of. It was also uneventful considering what the rest of the days were going to be like working so close with Kevin Spacey. That first day I had met him he didn’t pay much attention to me. That is very normal for an A list actor towards a boom operator. I had introduced myself, put a lav (small hidden mic) on him a couple times and also boomed his scenes. Everything was very normal, nothing out of the ordinary. At that point in time, I had no idea Kevin was gay or attracted to me.

Day two was a whole different story though; the moment he got to set he began his relentless pursuit for me. I was sitting next to craft service (a table filled with all the snacks you could possibly imagine) and I noticed him pull up in a vehicle, get out, notice me and walk straight for me. I wasn’t sure he was looking at me or walking towards me for that matter but he was, he literally walked past every person on set, put out his hand in my direct and shook my hand with a big smile on his face and said “good morning Joshua, its good to see you back today” I was shocked and really confused. Kevin Spacey walked past every person on set to come say good morning to me, and he remembered my name… WHAT?! I didn’t realize his intentions at the moment so I felt really special, something like that had never happened to me before. The rest of the day was also normal, but Kevin would speak to me every now and then and he also sat down and had lunch with my sound mixer and myself.

The end of the first project had passed and the second short film was now underway, “Spirit of Denture”. The location we were filming at was called Soler Dental off of Los Feliz Blvd. in Los Angeles. It was a small dental office, which meant we were all in very close proximity to each other. One of the scenes in the dental office was Kevin’s character a Dentist with an active imagination looking out of his sliding glass window through binoculars. Now since the space was very small, and the cameras were behind him, I had to stand on a counter table that lined the wall right next to the sliding glass door. It was the only spot I could be in to properly get his lines without my reflection being seen by the cameras in the sliding glass door Kevin was standing in front of. There are many takes in order to get one scene and during this scene was when all of the real sexual assaults began to happen and from then on after. My first encounter with him during this scene was when the director yelled cut. I dropped my boom from over my head and sat down on the counter to rest while the camera changed some lenses for the next shot. Kevin was directly in front of me; he turned to me and asked me what I thought about his acting during that scene.

It was actually a funny question because why would my opinion matter to an A list actor. Regardless I politely answered the question “Yes, it was a good scene” and smiled, he then said “thank you” and lightly put his hand on my thigh. It was so quick and light that it didn’t really sound any alarms, however I didn’t feel comfortable with it. Since I was sitting on the counter and he was standing up, my thigh was about waist height to him. So I kind of ignored it and continued on. Well that was not the end of it, at the end of the next shot, he turned to me again and asked me the same question again, I replied the same, I mean it’s not like I was going say “Kevin, that was actually horrible… you need to stop acting and become a mime”! No, I’d be fired on the spot!

So I said it was great, he smiled again and then put his hand back onto my thigh, but this time it was for a very long period of time. It was so long that I started to move my thigh in hope he would take it off. He smiled and turned away. Now that time about every fiber in my body was screaming… that was not normal and there is something horribly wrong! Well the third time it happened yet again but this time he grabbed my upper thigh, took his pinky and rubbed my junk. “Woe, I am not comfortable with that, sorry but I’m not attracted to men.” He took his hand off my upper thigh as if what I said didn’t even phase him, smiled at me and walked away. I was absolutely dumbfounded and shocked. I remember immediately going back to the mixer who I was working with and told him what had happened; he was surprised but shrugged it off.

To be completely honest and transparent I shrugged it off as well. I told him I wasn’t into guys and I figured he got the hint but he didn’t, if anything it made me an even larger target for him. I had many encounters with him after that and each one made me more and more uncomfortable. Other individuals began to notice it on set, including the 2nd AD Shelly West who made comments on his actions in an email afterward and again just recently explaining in detail what she noticed on set. In an attempt to let production know these things were happening to me, I told one of the producers about the sexual assaults I was receiving from Kevin and the over all response was “you should be flattered Kevin Spacey is attracted to you”.

This is the thing, they all had the same worry and fear I had, being fired or blacklisted from the industry for being a problem on set. It was Kevin Spacey’s Production Company, and he was the main actor. The reason why I’m even telling my story right now is because people need to know these aren’t just allegations towards him, they aren’t made up, and it’s happened to probably hundreds maybe even thousands of young men on set. Human Resources is not a department on the call sheet, and pretty much every person there is self employed and contracted out for just that gig. During each production, if you are nice, work hard, don’t cause problems and know what you are doing, you’ll be rehired by someone that goes on to another project; tainting your name on set will put you on unemployment. So the sexual advances went on and on for the duration of the projects. There was one instance where I was sitting in a chair on set waiting for the next scene to be set up, Kevin walked past me, stopped and asked me what I was doing after wrap that night? He then proceeded to ask me if I wanted to go and get high with him at his house, just the two of us. With an uncomfortable laugh I said “you’re funny” pretending he was joking and walked away. I was once putting a lav on him for a scene and while I was doing it, he began to sexually rub my shoulders and preceded to tell me I have beautiful eyes.

The list goes on and on. After I finished those projects I didn’t feel like it affected me all that much, however in the past five years, I’ve told probably a hundred of people my encounter with him. I’ve never watched a single project that he’s been in since. I refused to watch house of cards because I didn’t want to support him. I guess I didn’t quite realize the scarring I received from him until my girl at the time pointed out I talked about it a lot.

Looking back, I should have done something about it, came out with it publicly or sued him in hopes he wouldn’t do it to someone else. One thing I would like to say is, Kevin I forgive you for what you did to me all those years back, but you have to stop what you’re doing and repent. If it scarred a guy that’s 26 like I was and me not even know it, what do you think it has done to all the little boys you’ve done it to. You have to repent for your sins and look to Jesus for change because you may not pay for what you’ve done in this life, but you sure will in front of the white throne judgment with a packed court house of witnesses coming against you.

In conclusion, my story is just one of many who have been assaulted by him, I’ve encountered guys that have had far worse experiences with him than myself. This stuff has to stop, power is being used for control and evil desires. We all need to speak up as soon as it happens, I did not do the right thing and stand up for myself. I was weak minded at the time and it took a news story about a 14 year old boy and Jesus for me to say enough is enough. I urge every single person in the industry to come out with your story, and bring hard evidence against him or her. What ever it takes to bring mere allegations into hard facts! Some of you have text messages, emails, video’s, eye witnesses, come out with them and bring a total stop to this gross abuse of power and control.