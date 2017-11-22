John McCain’s wandering orthopedic boot

Posted on November 22, 2017

Remember this pic of Sen. John McCain on November 6, 2017, wearing an orthopedic or walking boot on his right foot?

We are told he needed the boot because of a “minor tear” in his right Achilles’ tendon.

Coincidentally, Hillary Clinton also has an orthopedic boot on her right foot, ostensibly because she had broken her right foot’s big toe when she “ran downstairs in heels and fell backward”.

That gave rise to speculations on the Alternative Media that McCain’s and Hillary’s boots are not for their respective torn Achilles’ tendon and broken big toe. They have those walking boots on to conceal their ankle monitors. See “Are Hillary’s and John McCain’s orthopedic boots actually ankle bracelets?

This morning, McCain tweeted a pic of himself and his wife, Cindy, which lends credence to that conspiracy theory.

His orthopedic boot in now on his left foot! LOL

Here are side-by-side pics of McCain’s wandering boot:

By the way, the above right picture is not “mirrored” or flipped because it correctly shows the buttons on the right side of McCain’s jacket, consistent with men’s jackets.

Nor is the picture of McCain and his wife “mirrored” or flipped because it shows Cindy’s wedding ring on her left hand (as it should), and the buttons on the right side of McCain’s shirt.

Conclusion: Between November 6 and November 22, John McCain switched his walking boot from his right foot to his left foot.

That’s the problem with lying — you have to remember and keep straight your lies.

H/t GHDW of Voat

~Eowyn

4 responses to “John McCain’s wandering orthopedic boot

  1. EdK | November 22, 2017 at 4:42 pm | Reply

    This anti-American globalist scum bag needs to die already…

    Like

  2. lophatt | November 22, 2017 at 4:49 pm | Reply

    Interesting. He lies about EVERYTHING! John POS McCain. May they find him dead in a whore house in a leper colony.

    Like

  3. JCscuba | November 22, 2017 at 4:57 pm | Reply

    I’m with you Dr. E. They are under house arrest along with many others who will be swept up and brought before grand juries.

    Like

  4. Christian Zionist | November 22, 2017 at 5:05 pm | Reply

    Something too weird here. Realistically, we are to pray for him because he’s an enemy of freedom, and I have prayed that he’ll come to faith before he dies, but I don’t like the guy, I believe he’s evil and rotten to the core. Nevertheless, I would hope before he dies, he asks the King of Glory into his heart and means it.

    These deceptive politicians all need to go…

    Like

