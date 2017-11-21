Sexgate: CBS & PBS suspend Charlie Rose after 8 women accused him of sexual misconduct

I knew it!

Years ago, when I first saw Charlie Rose on PBS, before he became CBS This Morning‘s anchor, I took an instant visceral dislike of him, not because of his political ideology (of which I knew little), but because I found his faux sincerity creepy.

Yesterday, The Washington Post reports that eight women told the newspaper that Charlie Rose had made unwanted sexual advances toward them, including lewd phone calls, walking around naked in their presence, and groping their breasts, buttocks or genital areas.

The women, who ranged in age from 21 to 27 at the time of Rose’s lewd behaviors, were either employees or aspired to work for Rose at PBS’s Charlie Rose show. The incidents took place from the late 1990s to as recently as 2011. Rose is 75, which means he was 69 years old in 2011.

Jeremy Derard reports for Deadline (via MSN), Nov. 20, 2017:

“There are striking commonalities in the accounts of the women, each of whom described their interactions with Rose in multiple interviews with The Post. For all of the women, reporters interviewed friends, colleagues or family members who said the women had confided in them about aspects of the incidents. Three of the eight spoke on the record.”

Below is Rose’s statement in response to the women’s accusations:

“In my 45 years in journalism, I have prided myself on being an advocate for the careers of the women with whom I have worked. Nevertheless, in the past few days, claims have been made about my behavior toward some former female colleagues. It is essential that these women know I hear them and that I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior. I am greatly embarrassed. I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate. I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realize I was mistaken. I have learned a great deal as a result of these events, and I hope others will too. All of us, including me, are coming to a newer and deeper recognition of the pain caused by conduct in the past, and have come to a profound new respect for women and their lives.”

Both CBS and PBS have suspended Charlie Rose:

CBS News said “Charlie Rose is suspended immediately while we look into this matter.”

PBS said: “PBS was shocked to learn today of these deeply disturbing allegations. We are immediately suspending distribution of ‘Charlie Rose. ‘Charlie Rose” is produced by Charlie Rose, Inc., an independent television production company. PBS does not fund this nightly program or supervise its production, but we expect our producers to provide a workplace where people feel safe and are treated with dignity and respect.”

According to the Washington Post, “rumors about Rose’s behavior have circulated for years.”

~Eowyn

