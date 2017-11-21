About The Q-anon Storm

Posted on November 21, 2017 by | 2 Comments

The MSM, including DrudgeReport, is eerily silent while huge things are happening.

There are reports of assassination attempts on the President, of Saudi involvement in the las Vegas attack, of sealed indictments of powerful people, of unexpected people playing a pro-American role, of possible connections to a Rothschild, the possible exposure and toppling of the New World Order. And yet when we switch on the news, all we hear is crickets.

The following videos are an interesting presentation. There’s no way to know if the speculations being expressed will prove accurate, but they are food for thought.

Happy Thanksgiving,

2 responses to “About The Q-anon Storm

  1. bydesign001 | November 21, 2017 at 2:10 pm | Reply

    Washington, D.C. is evil.

    I recall traveling down to Virginia about two years after Barack Obama was elected and just as we were approaching the Capital Beltway (495), it was like night and day compared to earlier road travel that way.

    Construction was everywhere, on the highway and off. One thing that was noticeable was the top of a building (mosque) that towered in gold over everything. There was the star and crescent of Islam or whatever they call it and immediately, I suspected that Obama played some role in this.

    As I traveled back and forth through the years after, each time, I recall how the Obamas despised Washington, D.C. but two, three years later, they would change their minds.

    As Americans living in cities across America were floundering to keep their heads above water, each time that I drove across (or through) 495, I got the feeling that Obama was building his own city of Sodom.

    I stand by my thoughts and believe it to be true.

  2. Dr. Eowyn | November 21, 2017 at 2:53 pm | Reply

    Every morning, I hope that this is the day when President Trump tweets: “The Storm is upon us”. According to Q Anon, that is the code for unleashing the storm. Every day, my hope is dashed.

    All we can do is pray.

