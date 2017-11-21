About The Q-anon Storm

The MSM, including DrudgeReport, is eerily silent while huge things are happening.

There are reports of assassination attempts on the President, of Saudi involvement in the las Vegas attack, of sealed indictments of powerful people, of unexpected people playing a pro-American role, of possible connections to a Rothschild, the possible exposure and toppling of the New World Order. And yet when we switch on the news, all we hear is crickets.

The following videos are an interesting presentation. There’s no way to know if the speculations being expressed will prove accurate, but they are food for thought.

Happy Thanksgiving,

