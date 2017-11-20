Sexgate fallout: Jeffrey Tambor leaves “Transparent” after sexual harassment allegations

If the claims are untrue, then why is he quitting his award-winning gig? Innocent people with the monetary resources would fight an ugly lie.

Won’t affect me at all though; I have no use for this Amazon show.

From TMZ: Jeffrey Tambor is quitting the show “Transparent” — which he starred in as the lead role for years (as a transgender character) — after sexual harassment allegations were made against him.

Tambor released a statement to Deadline Sunday saying playing the transgender character, Maura Pfefferman, had been an honor … but that the show clearly isn’t what he signed up for four years ago.

He added … “I’ve already made clear my deep regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being aggressive, but the idea that I would deliberately harass anyone is simply and utterly untrue. Given the politicized atmosphere that seems to have afflicted our set, I don’t see how I can return to Transparent.”

As we reported … Tambor faced at least 2 allegations of sexual harassment that we know of. He was recently accused by a transgender co-star of making lewd, sexually suggestive remarks … and even allegedly pressing up against her in a suggestive manner.

Tambor denied those allegations, as well as the ones made against him by a former assistant on the show. Still, Amazon launched an investigation into the matter … even though they were considering writing him out the show before all this.

Looks like he beat ’em to it.

DCG

Advertisements