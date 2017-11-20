Santa is black and has a white husband

Nothing is sacred or off limits to the Left’s remake in their perverted image.

Now, it’s Santa Claus.

Brian Murphy reports for the Miami Herald, March 29, 2017, that Daniel Kibblesmith, a staff writer for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, is the author of a supposedly “parody” picture book, Santa’s Husband, which depicts Santa Claus as a black homosexual married to a white guy who often fills in for Santa at the mall.

Kibblesmith said on Twitter that Santa’s husband is Jewish.

The book was published in October by Harper Design, just in time for Christmas.

According to the book’s page on Amazon, Santa’s Husband is targeted at children ages 4 to 8, from preschool to third grade.

See also:

~Eowyn

Advertisements