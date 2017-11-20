Santa is black and has a white husband

Posted on November 20, 2017 by | 13 Comments

Nothing is sacred or off limits to the Left’s remake in their perverted image.

Now, it’s Santa Claus.

Brian Murphy reports for the Miami Herald, March 29, 2017, that Daniel Kibblesmith, a staff writer for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, is the author of a supposedly “parody” picture book, Santa’s Husband, which depicts Santa Claus as a black homosexual married to a white guy who often fills in for Santa at the mall.

Kibblesmith said on Twitter that Santa’s husband is Jewish.

The book was published in October by Harper Design, just in time for Christmas.

According to the book’s page on Amazon, Santa’s Husband is targeted at children ages 4 to 8, from preschool to third grade.

~Eowyn

13 responses to “Santa is black and has a white husband

  1. Waco Bob | November 20, 2017 at 2:14 pm | Reply

    Looks like your typical family of Obama supporters to me. Only thing missing is the pet goat with a satisfied look on its face.

  2. Christian Zionist | November 20, 2017 at 2:39 pm | Reply

    They’re freaks, they want to destroy everything in our culture. Goodbye America unless those of us who know the truth and who were raised righteously stand up AGAINST this filth

  3. Jurist | November 20, 2017 at 3:05 pm | Reply

    Daniel Kibblesmith looks like quite the virile young stud. Don’t mess with her, I mean him.

  4. Carly | November 20, 2017 at 3:25 pm | Reply

    Cultural Marxists/Jewish Bolshevik’s are destroying the west. Their vacuous nihilism and selfishness repulse me.

  5. Kevin J Lankford | November 20, 2017 at 3:33 pm | Reply

    Any thing to insult the true God, Christianity, and legitimate virtue and moral values. “They know not what they do”,……Or do they??

  6. truckjunkie | November 20, 2017 at 3:40 pm | Reply

    HMMMM–a Kibble-smith is one who works with Kibble for an occupation. What a claim to fame. THAT explains his mentality. Is that KIBBLE coming out of his ear?

  7. DCG | November 20, 2017 at 3:51 pm | Reply

    One of the reviews: “What seems like a one-note joke is actually a very sweet, moving tale about accepting all kinds of people…”.

    I’m sure that “accepting” part doesn’t include Republican family members.

  8. CalGirl | November 20, 2017 at 4:17 pm | Reply

    What if God is Black and She’s not amused by all this homosexual self-adoration? Someone should write THAT book and read it aloud at Kibble&bits family reunion.

  9. lophatt | November 20, 2017 at 5:22 pm | Reply

    Sort of a reverse of the Michael and Barry show, (I mean if Barry was ‘black’). We need more of this, yes we do. Anything that absolutely flies in the face of Western Culture must be hyped.

    Gee, I wonder who would want to do that……..hmmmm, …!

  10. Glenn47 | November 20, 2017 at 5:33 pm | Reply

    Disgusting. Again the minority working hard to destroy what is left of common sense.
    One look at Kibblesmith tells us why he is pushing this. I would not give these degenerates one more second of attention.

