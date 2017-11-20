Santa is black and has a white husband

Nothing is sacred or off limits to the Left’s remake in their perverted image.
Now, it’s Santa Claus.
Brian Murphy reports for the Miami Herald, March 29, 2017, that Daniel Kibblesmith, a staff writer for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, is the author of a supposedly “parody” picture book, Santa’s Husband, which depicts Santa Claus as a black homosexual married to a white guy who often fills in for Santa at the mall.
Kibblesmith said on Twitter that Santa’s husband is Jewish.
The book was published in October by Harper Design, just in time for Christmas.
According to the book’s page on Amazon, Santa’s Husband is targeted at children ages 4 to 8, from preschool to third grade.
See also:
- Jesus Has Two Mommies?!
- Tax-Funded ‘Art’ Depicts Jesus Getting Oral Sex
- Fox’s ‘Family Guy’ portrays Jesus as sex-crazed adulterer
- Demonic ‘Hunky Jesus’ contest at Easter
- Abortion sickos: If only Mary had aborted Jesus
- Florida Atlantic U. punishes student who exposed “stomp on Jesus” assignment
- ‘Higher Education’: Rutgers prof.: Christian conservatives worship ‘a*****e’ God and ‘white supremacist Jesus’
- Planned Parenthood abortionist sings about Jesus as he kills unborn
~Eowyn
Advertisements
Looks like your typical family of Obama supporters to me. Only thing missing is the pet goat with a satisfied look on its face.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think you meant that the goat was pining for a real man to satisfy it. Otherwise, A+
LikeLiked by 2 people
😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
They’re freaks, they want to destroy everything in our culture. Goodbye America unless those of us who know the truth and who were raised righteously stand up AGAINST this filth
LikeLiked by 2 people
Who ELSE believes God will back us in keeping the US from falling to these UN-American fools?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Daniel Kibblesmith looks like quite the virile young stud. Don’t mess with her, I mean him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Cultural Marxists/Jewish Bolshevik’s are destroying the west. Their vacuous nihilism and selfishness repulse me.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Any thing to insult the true God, Christianity, and legitimate virtue and moral values. “They know not what they do”,……Or do they??
LikeLiked by 2 people
HMMMM–a Kibble-smith is one who works with Kibble for an occupation. What a claim to fame. THAT explains his mentality. Is that KIBBLE coming out of his ear?
LikeLiked by 1 person
One of the reviews: “What seems like a one-note joke is actually a very sweet, moving tale about accepting all kinds of people…”.
I’m sure that “accepting” part doesn’t include Republican family members.
LikeLike
What if God is Black and She’s not amused by all this homosexual self-adoration? Someone should write THAT book and read it aloud at Kibble&bits family reunion.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sort of a reverse of the Michael and Barry show, (I mean if Barry was ‘black’). We need more of this, yes we do. Anything that absolutely flies in the face of Western Culture must be hyped.
Gee, I wonder who would want to do that……..hmmmm, …!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Disgusting. Again the minority working hard to destroy what is left of common sense.
One look at Kibblesmith tells us why he is pushing this. I would not give these degenerates one more second of attention.
LikeLiked by 1 person