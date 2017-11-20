Raiders’ Marshawn Lynch sat during US anthem yet stood for Mexican anthem

Posted on November 20, 2017 by | 1 Comment
marshawn lynch ap photo

Marshawn Lynch enjoying a banana during the National Anthem/AP Photo

This from the guy who sported an “Everybody vs. Trump” t-shirt and during a pre-season game, sat on a cooler eating a banana during the National Anthem. ‘Nuff said.

From Q13Fox: Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch sat during most of U.S. anthem and stood for the Mexican anthem before their game against the Patriots at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

Lynch has not stood for the national anthem since returning from retirement this season.

There did not appear to be any other protests during the anthem as the afternoon games kicked off.

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick pioneered the protests last year when he took a knee during the playing of the national anthem over what he said was social and racial injustice.

This year, several NFL players have joined the protest including Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett.

DCG

One response to “Raiders’ Marshawn Lynch sat during US anthem yet stood for Mexican anthem

  1. brackenkaren | November 20, 2017 at 10:46 am | Reply

    As long as Americans think more about watching the NFL than they do their country this will continue. We need to not only boycott we need to cancel cable subscriptions. As long as we continue paying the freight these traitors could care less they are still getting paid. Mass cancellation of sport channels and cable if you have to until this movement hits them in the pocket book. That is all they understand. They need to also be looking at empty stadiums. But how many Americans are willing to give up their addiction to sports and hollyweird. Ever heard of bread and circuses? That is what they are doing in America.

