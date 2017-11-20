Raiders’ Marshawn Lynch sat during US anthem yet stood for Mexican anthem

This from the guy who sported an “Everybody vs. Trump” t-shirt and during a pre-season game, sat on a cooler eating a banana during the National Anthem. ‘Nuff said.

From Q13Fox: Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch sat during most of U.S. anthem and stood for the Mexican anthem before their game against the Patriots at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

Lynch has not stood for the national anthem since returning from retirement this season.

There did not appear to be any other protests during the anthem as the afternoon games kicked off.

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick pioneered the protests last year when he took a knee during the playing of the national anthem over what he said was social and racial injustice.

This year, several NFL players have joined the protest including Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett.

DCG

