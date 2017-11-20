H/t John Molloy
~Eowyn
Advertisements
H/t John Molloy
~Eowyn
|Dr. Eowyn on Sexgate fallout: Jeffrey Tambo…
|Steven Broiles on Monday Funnies!
|Steven Broiles on Backtracking to save her femin…
|Texas Deplorable on Illegal aliens attack US-Mexic…
|Steven Broiles on Is This The Devil’s…
|David Richer on The Nose Knows Caption Co…
|kommonsentsjane on Illegal aliens attack US-Mexic…
|Alma on Is This The Devil’s…
|Alma on Backtracking to save her femin…
|True George on Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdai…
|Anonymous on Comedian Maz Jobrani plans to…
|Anonymous on Comedian Maz Jobrani plans to…
|Anonymous on Ben Affleck knew Harvey Weinst…
|Anonymous on Colorado VA kept secret wait l…
|kommonsentsjane on Dolly Parton smiled when Jane…
Like that Paul Joseph Watson a lot—he’s got an acerbic and mordant wit!
LikeLike