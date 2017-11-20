Is This The Devil’s Army?

A terror worse than nuclear war?

Slaughterbots’ Film Shows The Potential Horror Of Killer Microdrones That Use Face ID & More!

Small, compact and murderous.

But don’t give in to fear

I would remind the readers that in every age of the earth, from Nimrod to Trump there has been a new horrifying super weapon. This is one more in a long stream of threats. But God is not mocked, and His plan cannot be silenced by any scientist or despot.

“What, then, shall we say in response to these things?

If God is for us, who can be against us?”

– Romans 8:31

♞

