Is This The Devil’s Army?

Posted on November 20, 2017 by | Leave a comment

A terror worse than nuclear war?

Slaughterbots’ Film Shows The Potential Horror Of Killer Microdrones That Use Face ID & More!

Small, compact and murderous.

But don’t give in to fear

I would remind the readers that in every age of the earth, from Nimrod to Trump there has been a new horrifying super weapon. This is one more in a long stream of threats. But God is not mocked, and His plan cannot be silenced by any scientist or despot.

“What, then, shall we say in response to these things?
If God is for us, who can be against us?”
– Romans 8:31

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized and tagged , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s