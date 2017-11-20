Illegal aliens attack US-Mexico border patrol agents, killing one by crushing his skull with rock

Early yesterday morning, November 19, 2017, responding to “activity” at the US-Mexican border near Interstate 10, in the Van Horn Station area of Big Bend, Texas, two Border Patrol agents were attacked by illegals.

One agent radioed for help, saying he was injured. Other Border Patrol agents responded and found the two agents both seriously injured. The agent who had radioed for help was transported to the hospital where he is in “serious condition”. The second agent, Rogelio Martinez, was found unconscious with injuries to his head and body, and later pronounced dead. (Breitbart Texas)

National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) is the organization that represents approximately 16,000 of our nation’s Border Patrol agents.

Brandon Darby and Ildefonso Ortiz report for Breitbart Texas, Nov. 19, 2017, that NBPC President Brandon Judd, who is also a Border Patrol agent, said:

“What we know is that Border Patrol Agent Rogelio Martinez appears to have been ambushed by a group of illegal aliens whom he was tracking. Our agents’ reports from the ground say that he was struck in the head multiple times with a rock or rocks. The other agent arrived on scene a short time later and was also ambushed and struck in the head with what is believed to have been a rock or rocks. These disgusting acts and complete disregard for human life need to stop immediately. Family members of slain Agent Martinez will never get to see him come home again all because we have failed to secure our borders from such criminals.”

The Border Patrol’s Special Operations Group and agents from CBP’s Air and Marine Operations are searching the area for the suspects or witnesses. The FBI’s El Paso office is leading the investigation.

Agent Rogelio Martinez, 36, a Border Patrol agent since 2013, is an El Paso native. He is survived by his fiancee and son.

Emory Crawford, a friend of Martinez, told KVIA-TV:

“He would be the type of guy to give the shirt off his back and wouldn’t ask for nothing in response. Unfortunately, it was him. He was such a good guy, it’s so unfortunate. It’s not surprising at all (that he served in the Border Patrol), because all he wanted to do was just help people and help the world and try to make a difference.”

President Trump tweeted:

Donations to help Martinez’s family and his wounded partner can be made to the Big Bend Agent Fund, started by the BPA Family Network. To donate, click here.

There should be a law authorizing U.S. Border Patrol to shoot border trespassers on sight.

