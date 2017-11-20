Christians pray for Lady Gaga!

Lady Gaga (Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta) regrets her pact with the dark powers behind the “Illuminati.”

Now before you become self righteous (I certainly could be tempted to take that route), remember that the Lord does not take pleasure in the downfall of any person. That is what the cross is all about.

Stefani (Lady Gaga) has been open and candid in her desire to escape a contract with the enemy that she entered into in a moment of emotional weakness. As with many who aspire to be successful in the music industry, she failed to realize the extent of the unexpected consequences that would stem from her meeting with a mysterious stranger after a performance one night at the Mercury Club in New York City.

She has since been seen associating with a Roman Catholic priest, requesting his help in being exorcised from the power and influence of Satan. And she was clear in one interview in describing the invisible, intelligent evil that will stalk any target of opportunity. That is an encouraging!

Yes she was seen in some photos at a “spirit cooking” event. It would be easy to condemn her. But many of us came from some other very misguided places before the Lord changed our minds (litereally). And remember when the Lord was criticized for dining with sinners. “It is not to the righteous, but to sinners that I have been sent.”

So if you are one who understands the power of the “prayer of faith,” please join me in praying for Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta (Lady Gaga).

♞

Advertisements