Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain thinks it’s great that in 70 years there won’t be any more white people

Anthony Bourdain is a “celebrity” chef who has a show on CNN (“Parts Unknown”) and on Food Network (“No Reservations”) that feature “celebrity” guest stars who often don’t have anything to do with food. What Bourdain does on his shows is political propaganda. See:

Below is a video clip from Bourdain’s Parts Unknown (S07E07), where he travels to Cologne, Germany to interview an obscure “celebrity chef” named René Stessl who, like Bourdain, fancies himself to be an “artist”. Instead of talk about food and cooking, Stessl pontificated about how the import of (Muslim) refugees is the “final solution” for racism in Germany, by race-mixing, so that in 70-80 years, there will longer be “white people” in Germany and the world — as if only white people are the source of racism.

Bourdain not just heartily agrees, he bemoans that it would take as long as 70-80 years.

Transcript:

Bourdain: “Germany has accepted somewhere in the neighborhood of a million refugees. How do you realistically welcome to Germany, we’re all gonna learn to live together, can it be done?” Stessl: “It could be done, of course. But I hope that all the right-wing people will not develop and this is, for example, a job for an artist. Maybe we should go out — a hundred people with Nazi uniforms — and walks [sic] through the city. Maybe this kind of actions will just make the people remind on the time when our grandfathers did wrong. We really have to take care that we don’t fall back in this structures.” Bourdain: “But we kind of are.” Stessl: “We are on the way.” Bourdain: “We’re well on the way…. Utopias.” Stessl: “It’s a kind of utopia. Just the fact that the whole world will mix up with each other, that in, I don’t know, 70 or 80 years there will be no white people any more, only cappuccino-colored in the world.” Bourdain: “This is the solution. Our only hope, our way out of this.” Stessl: “Yes!” Bourdain: “Our only hope is to fuck our way out of this. It’s gonna take some time, but it’s really the only way — this sort of Singapore model, where everybody’s so [racially] mixed up that you really don’t know who to hate because everybody’s so hopelessly intertwined. But we’re a long way from that.”

And there you have it — the Kalergi plan for white genocide.

Anthony Bourdain said he was raised without religion, and that his ancestors were Catholic on his father’s side and Jewish on his mother’s side.

Born in 1974 in Austria, little is known about René Stessl other than that he is a chef, painter, and performance artist (Judas Watch). Wikipedia does not have an entry on him. His website is here.

