Sen. Al Franken joked about anal rape of babies

Do you find anal rape to be funny?

What about a father anal raping his son? Do you find that funny?

You should know that a United States senator think a father anal raping his son is funny.

In 2000, Comedy Central hosted the N.Y. Friars Club Roast of director Rob “Meathead” Reiner. The roast was recorded and released as a TV movie on November 1, 2000.

One of the roasters was Senator Al Franken (D-Minnesota), 66, who is very much in the news for groping sports commentator Leeann Tweeden’s breasts while she was asleep.

Franken “joked” about Rob’s father, director-actor-comedian Carl Reiner who directed The Dick Van Dyke Show (1961-1966), anal raping baby Rob and inviting his friends to do likewise.

Here’s a transcript of Franken’s roast:

Franken: “On a typical night, Carl [Reiner] would slip into Rob’s bed, roll him over, swab him down and say something like, ‘I’m thinking about hiring Morey Amsterdam to play Buddy Sorrell, what do you think?’” Reiner: “Oh, Jesus.” Franken: “Well, the success of The Dick Van Dyke Show changed things dramatically, Carl started inviting many of his famous friends to fuck his son.”

So Al Franken and Rob Reiner both find anal rape of babies funny?

How about Scott Linnell of South Carolina, who was arrested for possession of violent, sadistic child porn, including infants?

How about actual rape of babies, not just child porn? Do Senator Franken and Rob Reiner find that funny? Like Heather Koon and James Osborne, who were arrested in Ohio for raping an infant at a daycare center?

Fox19 reports, October 5, 2013, that Lorain County police arrested James Osborne, a registered sex offender, and confiscated a laptop found in his apartment which contained a video of Heather Koon, 25, “engaging in sexual conduct with an unknown infant”.

Police had to figure out who the child was, and determined the child was one of the children in the ABC Kidz Child Care Center in Elyria, Ohio, where Koon was an employee.

The child’s father, who wants to remain anonymous, said:

“I still haven’t wrapped my mind around it. It’s every parent’s worst nightmare. They [ABC Kidz] tried to act like it was a simple assault. A few hours later they called us back again and asked us to keep it discrete. Any child [at ABC Kidz] that’s old enough to talk, they should talk to. Any child that’s not old enough to talk should be taken to a physician.”

A law enforcement agent told actress Blake Lively that the youngest victim of child pornography he’s seen “still had the umbilical cord attached”. (NewsBusters)

A poster on Voat discovered a massive sadistic pedophile “community” at a social network site called tribe.net, where child porn of the sickest sort is openly available, and where sadistic pedophiles boast of “no limits” to their twisted perversities.

On tribe.net, members can initiate a discussion on a particular subject by starting a new “thread”. One of the threads is horrific and truly evil, titled “Newborn Snuff,” which was begun on October 2, 2015 by a member who calls himself BabySnuff. This is what BabySnuff wrote (WARNING: Graphic language):

“Anyone else have a fantasy of raping a newborn to death? Kidnap a woman off the street, rape her and impregnate her, then when she gives birth, immediately shove your cock inside the newborn and rape it, tearing it apart with your cock. Once you cum, and the baby is a broken mess, just shove it back inside the whore it came from.”

Below are some of the comments on that thread:

“HAIL SATAN. its the best” “HAIL SATAN! I need to give myself to him to become a temple 4 him to enter & instruct me how to fuck NB’s as a way of worshiping him!!” “i want to ruff fuck bbys balls deep on my cock & worship satan with a large group of nepi bby snffers into 666!!!! ”

Other threads on tribe.net include incest, cannibalism, and spreading AIDS via “gay” sex.

Founded in 2005, tribe.net has been active online for a decade. The owner and founder is Mark Pincus, a founding investor of Twitter and Facebook and, like Al Franken and Rob Reiner, a member of the Jewish tribe. He said in 2008:

“We’ve kept Tribe(.net) going not because we believed it would turn into a phenomenal business success like Bebo or Facebook, but because I think it serves a really valuable role for the community.”

See also:

~Eowyn

Advertisements