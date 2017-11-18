Sen. Al Franken joked about anal rape of babies

Do you find anal rape to be funny?
What about a father anal raping his son? Do you find that funny?
You should know that a United States senator think a father anal raping his son is funny.
In 2000, Comedy Central hosted the N.Y. Friars Club Roast of director Rob “Meathead” Reiner. The roast was recorded and released as a TV movie on November 1, 2000.
One of the roasters was Senator Al Franken (D-Minnesota), 66, who is very much in the news for groping sports commentator Leeann Tweeden’s breasts while she was asleep.
Franken “joked” about Rob’s father, director-actor-comedian Carl Reiner who directed The Dick Van Dyke Show (1961-1966), anal raping baby Rob and inviting his friends to do likewise.
Here’s a transcript of Franken’s roast:
Franken: “On a typical night, Carl [Reiner] would slip into Rob’s bed, roll him over, swab him down and say something like, ‘I’m thinking about hiring Morey Amsterdam to play Buddy Sorrell, what do you think?’”
Reiner: “Oh, Jesus.”
Franken: “Well, the success of The Dick Van Dyke Show changed things dramatically, Carl started inviting many of his famous friends to fuck his son.”
So Al Franken and Rob Reiner both find anal rape of babies funny?
How about Scott Linnell of South Carolina, who was arrested for possession of violent, sadistic child porn, including infants?
How about actual rape of babies, not just child porn? Do Senator Franken and Rob Reiner find that funny? Like Heather Koon and James Osborne, who were arrested in Ohio for raping an infant at a daycare center?
Fox19 reports, October 5, 2013, that Lorain County police arrested James Osborne, a registered sex offender, and confiscated a laptop found in his apartment which contained a video of Heather Koon, 25, “engaging in sexual conduct with an unknown infant”.
Police had to figure out who the child was, and determined the child was one of the children in the ABC Kidz Child Care Center in Elyria, Ohio, where Koon was an employee.
The child’s father, who wants to remain anonymous, said:
“I still haven’t wrapped my mind around it. It’s every parent’s worst nightmare. They [ABC Kidz] tried to act like it was a simple assault. A few hours later they called us back again and asked us to keep it discrete. Any child [at ABC Kidz] that’s old enough to talk, they should talk to. Any child that’s not old enough to talk should be taken to a physician.”
A law enforcement agent told actress Blake Lively that the youngest victim of child pornography he’s seen “still had the umbilical cord attached”. (NewsBusters)
A poster on Voat discovered a massive sadistic pedophile “community” at a social network site called tribe.net, where child porn of the sickest sort is openly available, and where sadistic pedophiles boast of “no limits” to their twisted perversities.
On tribe.net, members can initiate a discussion on a particular subject by starting a new “thread”. One of the threads is horrific and truly evil, titled “Newborn Snuff,” which was begun on October 2, 2015 by a member who calls himself BabySnuff. This is what BabySnuff wrote (WARNING: Graphic language):
“Anyone else have a fantasy of raping a newborn to death? Kidnap a woman off the street, rape her and impregnate her, then when she gives birth, immediately shove your cock inside the newborn and rape it, tearing it apart with your cock. Once you cum, and the baby is a broken mess, just shove it back inside the whore it came from.”
Below are some of the comments on that thread:
“HAIL SATAN. its the best”“HAIL SATAN! I need to give myself to him to become a temple 4 him to enter & instruct me how to fuck NB’s as a way of worshiping him!!”
“i want to ruff fuck bbys balls deep on my cock & worship satan with a large group of nepi bby snffers into 666!!!! ”
Other threads on tribe.net include incest, cannibalism, and spreading AIDS via “gay” sex.
Founded in 2005, tribe.net has been active online for a decade. The owner and founder is Mark Pincus, a founding investor of Twitter and Facebook and, like Al Franken and Rob Reiner, a member of the Jewish tribe. He said in 2008:
“We’ve kept Tribe(.net) going not because we believed it would turn into a phenomenal business success like Bebo or Facebook, but because I think it serves a really valuable role for the community.”
~Eowyn
SENATOR AL FRANKEN IS A TALMUDIC JEW
SANHEDRIN, 55b-55a: “What is meant by this? – Rab said: Pederasty with a child below nine years of age is not deemed as pederasty with a child above that. Samuel said: Pederasty with a child below three years is not treated as with a child above that (2) What is the basis of their dispute? – Rab maintains that only he who is able to engage in sexual intercourse, may, as the passive subject of pederasty throw guilt (upon the actual offender); whilst he who is unable to engage in sexual intercourse cannot be a passive subject of pederasty (in that respect) (3). But Samuel maintains: Scriptures writes, (And thou shalt not lie with mankind) as with the lyings of a woman (4). It has been taught in accordance with Rab: Pederasty at the age of nine years and a day; (55a) (he) who commits bestiality, whether naturally or unnaturally: or a woman who causes herself to be bestiality abused, whether naturally or unnaturally, is liable to punishment (5).”
KETHUBOTH, 11a-11b. “Rabba said, It means (5) this: When a grown up man has intercourse with a little girl it is nothing, for when the girl is less than this (6), it is as if one puts the finger in the eye (7), but when a small boy has intercourse with a grown up woman, he makes her as
a girl who is injured by a piece of wood' ".says’. (6) Lit., `here’, that is, less than three years old. (7) Tears come to the eyes again and again, so does virginity come back to the little girl under three years.”
(footnotes) "(5). Lit.,
KETHUBOTH, 11a-11b. “Rab Judah said that Rab said: A small boy who has intercourse with a grown up woman makes her (as though she were ) injured by a piece of wood (1). Although the intercourse of a small boy is not regarded as a sexual act, nevertheless the woman is injured by it as by a piece of wood(a dildo).”
(footnotes) “(1) Although the intercourse of a small boy is not regarded as a sexual act, nevertheless the woman is injured by it as by a piece of wood.”
ABODAH ZARAH, 36b-37a. “R. Naham b. Isaac said: They decreed in connection with a heathen child that it would cause defilement by seminal emission (2) so that an Israelite child should not become accustomed to commit pederasty with it…From what age does a heathen child cause defilement by seminal emission? From the age of nine years and one day. (37a) for inasmuch as he is then capable of the sexual act he likewise defiles by emission. Rabina said: It is therefore to be concluded that a heathen girl (communicates defilement) from the age of three years and one day, for inasmuch as she is then capable of the sexual act she likewise defiles by a flux.
SOTAH, 26b. “R. Papa said: It excludes an animal, because there is not adultery in connection with an animal (4). Raba of Parazika (5) asked R. Ashi, Whence is the statement which the Rabbis made that there is no adultery in connection with an animal? Because it is written, Thou shalt not bring the hire of a harlot or the wages of a dog etc.; (6) and it has been taught: The hire of a dog (7) and the wages of a harlot (8) are permissible, as it is said, Even both of these (9) – the two (specified texts are abominations) but not four (10)…As lying with mankind. (12) But, said Raba, it excludes the case where he warned her against contact of the bodies (13). Abaye said to him, That is merely an obscene act (and not adultery), and did the All-Merciful prohibit (a wife to her husband) for an obscene act?”
SANHEDRIN, 55b: “A maiden three years and a day may be acquired in marriage by coition, and if her deceased husband’s brother cohabits with her, she becomes his. The penalty of adultery may be incurred through her; (if a niddah) she defiles him who has connection with her, so that he in turn defiles that upon which he lies, as a garment which has lain upon (a person afflicted with gonorrhea).”
(footnotes) “(2) His wife derives no pleasure from this, and hence there is no cleaving. (3) A variant reading of this passage is: Is there anything permitted to a Jew which is forbidden to a heathen. Unnatural connection is permitted to a Jew. (4) By taking the two in conjunction, the latter as illustrating the former, we learn that the guilt of violating the injunction `to his wife but not to his neighbor’s wife’ is incurred only for natural but not for unnatural intercourse.”
Of the “sacred” Talmudic teachings of the “Sages,” preserved since 500 A.D. and taught more widely today than ever before in Talmud-Torah schools in the U.S.A., perhaps nothing better illustrates “fools” with “reprobate minds” than the teaching in the Talmud book of Yebamoth that spittle on the top of the bed curtain proves that a wife has been guilty of adultery, as only lying down face upwards could she have spit up on it. Spitting several feet straight up! The Talmud states: “When a peddler leaves a house and the woman within is fastening her sinnar [breech-cloth] … . If spittle is found on the upper part of the curtained bed she must, said Rabbi, go.” Footnote: “Even if there were no witnesses that misconduct took place.” Further footnote: “Only the woman lying face upwards could have spat on the spot. Intercourse may, therefore, be suspected.”
“THE JEWISH TALMUD IS ONE OF THE WONDERS OF THE WORLD”!
The official unabridged Soncino Edition of the Talmud published in 1935 was “Translated into English with Notes, Glossary and Indices” by such eminent Talmudic scholars as Rabbi Dr. I. Epstein, Rabbi Dr. Samuel Daiches, Rabbi Dr. Israel W. Slotki, M.A., Litt.D., The Reverend Dr. A. Cohen, M.A.’, Ph.D., Maurice Simon, M.A., and the Very Reverend The Chief Rabbi Dr. J.H. Hertz wrote the “Foreword” for the Soncino Edition of the Talmud. The Very Reverend Rabbi Hertz was at the time the Chief Rabbi of England.
The world’s leading authorities on the Talmud confirm that the official unabridged Soncino Edition of the Talmud translated into English follows the original texts with great exactness. It is almost a word-for-word translation of the original texts. In his famous classic “The History of the Talmud,” Michael Rodkinson, the leading authority on the Talmud, in collaboration with the celebrated Reverend Dr. Isaac M. Wise states:
“THE TALMUD IS ONE OF THE WONDERS OF THE WORLD. During the twenty centuries of its existence…IT SURVIVED IN ITS ENTIRETY, and not only has the power of its foes FAILED TO DESTROY EVEN A SINGLE LINE, but it has not even been able materially to weaken its influence for any length of time.
IT STILL DOMINATES THE MINDS OF A WHOLE PEOPLE, WHO VENERATE ITS CONTENTS AS DIVINE TRUTH…”
Al Franken is the most disgusting person and to think he represents our country. He needs to step down and if the senators don’t insist then shame on them. If this happens – then, surely, they have someone better as a replacement than Keith Ellison a muslim and a follower of Farrakhan- character does matter.
kommonsentsjane
Romans 1:22 Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools,
23 and traded the glory of the incorruptible God for the likeness of an image of corruptible man, and of birds, four-footed animals, and creeping things.
24 Therefore God also gave them up in the lusts of their hearts to uncleanness, that their bodies should be dishonored among themselves;
25 who exchanged the truth of God for a lie, and worshiped and served the creature rather than the Creator, who is blessed forever. Amen.
26 For this reason, God gave them up to vile passions. For their women changed the natural function into that which is against nature.
27 Likewise also the men, leaving the natural function of the woman, burned in their lust toward one another, men doing what is inappropriate with men, and receiving in themselves the due penalty of their error.
28 Even as they refused to have God in their knowledge, God gave them up to a reprobate mind, to do those things which are not fitting;
29 being filled with all unrighteousness, sexual immorality, wickedness, covetousness, malice; full of envy, murder, strife, deceit, evil habits, secret slanderers,
30 backbiters, hateful to God, insolent, arrogant, boastful, inventors of evil things, disobedient to parents,
31 without understanding, covenant breakers, without natural affection, unforgiving, unmerciful;
32 who, knowing the ordinance of God, that those who practice such things are worthy of death, not only do the same, but also approve of those who practice them.
