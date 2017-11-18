Kill her with kindness: Scalise responds to Rosie O’Donnell’s profanity-laced tweets

What a miserable proggie.

From Fox Insider: House Majority Whip Steve Scalise reacted to an expletive-laced message from comedian Rosie O’Donnell after the House passed its tax reform proposal.

“Your life was saved a*****e, do something with it,” O’Donnell fumed on Twitter. “Find your morality [and] decency. Stop lying about tax cuts to the rich.”

The southerner responded with a simple “Bless your heart.”

Scalise smiled when asked about it by Martha MacCallum, saying that when liberals like O’Donnell have to “resort to the kind of name calling and cursing,” then “we won the argument.”

“Let the liberal elites cry because they lost the election,” he said, adding that the tax bill is indeed a boost for working families and businesses.

Scalise was gravely wounded by an Illinois man during a Republican baseball practice in Alexandria, Va.

DCG

