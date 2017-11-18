Chelsea Clinton’s upside-down cross necklace

November 18, 2017

“Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!” –Isaiah 5:20

Satan is said to mock God by inverting everything: Up is down, top is bottom, good is evil, and evil is good.

And so his followers do the same: Satanists invert the cross and celebrate the Black Mass, which is an inversion of the Catholic Church’s traditional Latin Mass.

Wandering around on the Internet, I came across alarming claims that Chelsea Clinton, the spawn of Bill and Hillary, had been seen wearing a satanic upside-down cross.

As examples:

Here’s a pic of Chelsea and Bill in the (New York) Daily News, May 3, 2010:

Another pic of Chelsea wearing what indeed appears to be an inverted cross, published on the Liberally Lean blog, May 1, 2006:

Here’s another pic of Chelsea taken on the same day, with then-fiancé (now husband) Mark Mezvinsky, on The Seeker blog, March 8, 2016. Mark’s father, former U.S. Congressman Edward Mezvinsky, is an ex-con who served 5 years in federal prison for 31 charges of felony fraud.

So I cropped and enlarged one of the pics to get a better look of the cross:

What appears to be an inverted cross is actually the optical effect of the bail that attaches Chelsea’s cross to the chain. The bail, being silver like the cross, optically elongates the vertical bar of the cross, thereby making the cross appear to be upside down.

Below are two bails similar to Chelsea’s:

That being said, as a Christian, the cross is a sacred symbol to me. The cross jewelry I own is the traditional form, wherein the vertical bar is longer than the horizontal bar. I wouldn’t wear a boxy cross like Chelsea’s, with vertical and horizontal bars the same length. And I certainly wouldn’t wear any cross that gives the appearance of being upside down, bail or no bail.

What do you think?

See also:

~Eowyn

10 responses to “Chelsea Clinton’s upside-down cross necklace

  1. MyBrainHurts | November 18, 2017 at 8:04 am | Reply

    Really? Seriously?
    Don’t we have bigger battles to fight than whether Chelsea should wear a “boxy” cross or not? There are bigger issues to die on the battlefield for, so I’m not going to let this trivia trigger me.

    • Dr. Eowyn | November 18, 2017 at 8:11 am | Reply

      Claims that the daughter of a former president wear a satanic symbol are not trivia. I also do not appreciate your false either/or: Either FOTM “fight bigger battles” or post what you consider to be “trivia”. Doing the latter doesn’t preclude the former. You don’t get to dictate what this blog posts.

  2. jim delaney | November 18, 2017 at 8:10 am | Reply

    Well, that was a lot of nothing…

  3. Gary Jones | November 18, 2017 at 8:11 am | Reply

    Typical of virulent hatred for Christianity shown by many Cultural Marxists.
    Most are products of our white-demonizing, tax-payer-supported propaganda centers aka public colleges and universities.

  4. Alma | November 18, 2017 at 8:13 am | Reply

    ……….and to that she says: “ I was born in the image of my mommy and my daddy “. and to think the legacy continues, she has two kids!

  6. Jurist | November 18, 2017 at 9:35 am | Reply

    Odd that you posted this article only a couple of hours after I was thinking heavily about the cross this morning, after going years without giving it a thought.

    Yes, the cross was a religious symbol long before Christ died on one, but no other symbol means Christianity like the cross does. I think of Nabeel Qureshi, a Muslim who converted to Christianity after a long period of hearing the Gospel. The Lord gave him a vision of many crosses appearing at once, and he knew that it was a message from God. He came to Christ not long after.

    Let us rejoice at the foot of the cross; we can be free, glory to God!

