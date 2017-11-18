Chelsea Clinton’s upside-down cross necklace

“Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!” –Isaiah 5:20

Satan is said to mock God by inverting everything: Up is down, top is bottom, good is evil, and evil is good.

And so his followers do the same: Satanists invert the cross and celebrate the Black Mass, which is an inversion of the Catholic Church’s traditional Latin Mass.

Wandering around on the Internet, I came across alarming claims that Chelsea Clinton, the spawn of Bill and Hillary, had been seen wearing a satanic upside-down cross.

As examples:

CHELSEA CLINTON IS MEMBER OF A SATANIC CULT. WEARS A "UPSIDE DOWN" SATANIC CROSS NECKLACE pic.twitter.com/6IuZzJdgkw — Ted Hooley (@ed_hooley) November 6, 2016

Here’s a pic of Chelsea and Bill in the (New York) Daily News, May 3, 2010:

Another pic of Chelsea wearing what indeed appears to be an inverted cross, published on the Liberally Lean blog, May 1, 2006:

Here’s another pic of Chelsea taken on the same day, with then-fiancé (now husband) Mark Mezvinsky, on The Seeker blog, March 8, 2016. Mark’s father, former U.S. Congressman Edward Mezvinsky, is an ex-con who served 5 years in federal prison for 31 charges of felony fraud.

So I cropped and enlarged one of the pics to get a better look of the cross:

What appears to be an inverted cross is actually the optical effect of the bail that attaches Chelsea’s cross to the chain. The bail, being silver like the cross, optically elongates the vertical bar of the cross, thereby making the cross appear to be upside down.

Below are two bails similar to Chelsea’s:

That being said, as a Christian, the cross is a sacred symbol to me. The cross jewelry I own is the traditional form, wherein the vertical bar is longer than the horizontal bar. I wouldn’t wear a boxy cross like Chelsea’s, with vertical and horizontal bars the same length. And I certainly wouldn’t wear any cross that gives the appearance of being upside down, bail or no bail.

What do you think?

See also:

~Eowyn

Advertisements