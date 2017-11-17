The Spider-man raccoon

A female raccoon somehow scaled up an apartment building to the balcony of the 10th floor where she proceeded to build a nest.

Watch what happens when Animal Control came to remove her.

Raccoons are native to North America, but are now found also across Europe, Caucasia, and Japan.

Noted for their intelligence, raccoons have a learning speed equivalent to that of rhesus monkeys. In a study by the ethologist H. B. Davis in 1908, raccoons were able to open 11 of 13 complex locks in fewer than 10 tries and had no problems repeating the action when the locks were rearranged or turned upside down. They have a retentive memory. In a study by B. Pohl in 1992, raccoons were able to instantly differentiate between identical and different symbols three years after the short initial learning phase. They also have a rudimentary numerical sense: A study found that raccoons can distinguish boxes containing two or four grapes from those containing three.

Baby raccoons (kits or cubs) are born blind and deaf. Males have no part in raising the young, who are weaned by 16 weeks.

Raccoons can carry rabies, the main symptoms being a generally sickly appearance, impaired mobility, abnormal vocalization, and aggressiveness. However, there may be no visible signs at all, and most infected raccoons do not show the aggressive behavior seen in infected dogs. Rabid raccoons will often retire to their dens instead.

Captive raccoons have been known to live over 20 years, but their life expectancy in the wild is only 1.8 to 3.1 years because of hunting and vehicular injury — the two most common causes of death. Relocating or killing raccoons without a permit is forbidden in many urban areas on grounds of animal welfare. (Wikipedia)

