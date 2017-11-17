Has Jacob Rothschild Been Assassinated?

Posted on November 17, 2017 by | 3 Comments

There is something going on, and it’s not being reported

I couldn’t even find this on Drudge!

The man at the top of the pile of puppeteers may be dead in a plane crash? It’s too soon to know if this is so, but it does catch the imagination.

Here’s another report. Still speculation:

A little more at this link:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5093089/Helicopter-plane-crash-mid-air-collision.html

And another link:
http://yournewswire.com/lord-rothschild-dead-plane-crash/

Still nothing on Drudge, FoxNews, Breitbart or WND. Reports are only coming from the UK at this moment.

3 responses to “Has Jacob Rothschild Been Assassinated?

  1. kjf | November 17, 2017 at 1:23 pm | Reply

    Too good to be true???

    Liked by 3 people

  2. Diane Wilson | November 17, 2017 at 2:15 pm | Reply

    Let’s pray it’s true.

    Liked by 1 person

