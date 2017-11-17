Criminals don’t follow laws: NorCal shooter built his own illegal guns

Liberal logic: Despite all the gun control laws in California, the illegalities of gun acquisition and questionable mental wellness of this shooter, it’s still the NRA’s fault.
From NY Post: The deranged Northern California gunman built two of the four weapons he used in his bloody rampage himself, authorities said.
Kevin Janson Neal — who killed five people Tuesday before being gunned down by police — fashioned a pair of AR-15 semi-automatic rifles from parts he purchased, the Record Searchlight reported.
“These firearms were manufactured illegally, we believe, by him at his home,” Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston said Wednesday. “So they [the guns] were obtained in an illegal manner, not through a legal process. They are not registered.”
Cops said the crazed gunman had also used two handguns that were registered to someone else.
A restraining order issued in February prohibited him for owning guns.
The order was put in place after he was charged with assaulting two women in January, the outlet reported. He was out on $160,000 bail when he carried out the shooting.
Investigators believe Neal, 43, started his rampage by killing his wife Monday, then donned a ballistic vest the following morning, grabbed his weapons and set off on a 45-minute killing spree.
He killed two neighbors, stole their truck and drove around, randomly picking off targets.
He also tried to get into the Rancho Tehama Elementary School but was unable to after a quick-thinking staff member ordered a lockdown.
Neal appeared to have wanted to exact revenge on his neighbors after a long-running dispute, authorities said.
it’s to the point that unless it happens right in front of you, sad to say, it could all be fabricated. Need an event to justify your draconian, unconstitutional legislation? Just order it.
Here’s an example of commercial technology that can be used to fabricate perps;
https://thenextweb.com/artificial-intelligence/2017/11/01/nvidias-new-ai-creates-people-out-of-thin-air/
Imagine what cia/nsa has.
Need some towel wearing jihadist to terrorise your country? Create one and make him do yo0ur bidding via computer generated images!
jussayin
I agree with you. When I hear of these events now, I automatically disbelieve it. Too many hoaxes to keep believing them.
It just seems to be too many of these shooting from left field. And I agree unless it happens right in front of you makes you question because you can’t trust the government to tell us the truth any more so like they say use any disaster to your advantage and that is what it seems to be happening all over and to what to force the taking up of all the weapons that in turn leads to make us slaves and the term “from my cold dead hand” I will protect my family.
Notice how INSANE all these mass shooters look. Crickey – if I saw half of them coming my way – looking like they do – I would run! They all look like a FREAK SHOW. Maybe a little overdone…..computer generated is very believable hypothesis!
