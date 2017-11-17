Criminals don’t follow laws: NorCal shooter built his own illegal guns

Liberal logic: Despite all the gun control laws in California, the illegalities of gun acquisition and questionable mental wellness of this shooter, it’s still the NRA’s fault.

From NY Post: The deranged Northern California gunman built two of the four weapons he used in his bloody rampage himself, authorities said.

Kevin Janson Neal — who killed five people Tuesday before being gunned down by police — fashioned a pair of AR-15 semi-automatic rifles from parts he purchased, the Record Searchlight reported.

“These firearms were manufactured illegally, we believe, by him at his home,” Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston said Wednesday. “So they [the guns] were obtained in an illegal manner, not through a legal process. They are not registered.”

Cops said the crazed gunman had also used two handguns that were registered to someone else.

A restraining order issued in February prohibited him for owning guns.

The order was put in place after he was charged with assaulting two women in January, the outlet reported. He was out on $160,000 bail when he carried out the shooting.

Investigators believe Neal, 43, started his rampage by killing his wife Monday, then donned a ballistic vest the following morning, grabbed his weapons and set off on a 45-minute killing spree.

He killed two neighbors, stole their truck and drove around, randomly picking off targets.

He also tried to get into the Rancho Tehama Elementary School but was unable to after a quick-thinking staff member ordered a lockdown.

Neal appeared to have wanted to exact revenge on his neighbors after a long-running dispute, authorities said.

