Sexgate: Libtard Jon Stewart wishes he’d done more to confront Louis CK

Oh please. Hollyweird has protected their perverts for years (i.e., Roman Polanski and Woody Allen). See here, here and here.
Your “blindness” is not an excuse for what was an “open secret.”
From NY Post: Comedian Jon Stewart said he is “angry” and “stunned” that his pal Louis C.K. sexually harassed women for years.
He also revealed he hasn’t spoken to the disgraced funnyman about it.
“You feel anger at what he did to people,” Stewart told NBC’s “Today” show. “I was stunned.”
Four women accused the comedian of masturbating in front of them and a fifth said he asked if he could but she refused. C.K. has since copped to the pervy behavior.
The scandal has been called an open secret in comedy circles, though Stewart claimed he had no idea and said he wished he did more to stop C.K.
“I know Louis — he’s always been a gentleman to me, which I think speaks to the blindness that a man has,” Stewart said. “You give your friends a benefit of the doubt.”
But, he added, “You always find yourself back to a moment of ‘Did I miss something? Could I have done more?’ And in this situation, I think we all could have.”
Stewart praised the women who came forward — four comedians who came out publicly and one comedy-industry worker who did not identify herself — for their bravery. “Comedy on its best day is not a great environment for women. To do it (speak out) was an act of bravery itself,” he said.
WHO RULES HOLLYWOOD?
HOW JEWISH IS HOLLYWOOD?
By Joel Stein
I have never been so upset by a poll in my life. Only 22% of Americans now believe “the movie and television industries are pretty much run by Jews,” down from nearly 50% in 1964. The Anti-Defamation League, which released the poll results last month, sees in these numbers a victory against stereotyping. Actually, it just shows how dumb America has gotten. Jews totally run Hollywood.
How deeply Jewish is Hollywood? When the studio chiefs took out a full-page ad in the Los Angeles Times a few weeks ago to demand that the Screen Actors Guild settle its contract, the open letter was signed by: News Corp. President Peter Chernin (Jewish), Paramount Pictures Chairman Brad Grey (Jewish), Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Robert Iger (Jewish), Sony Pictures Chairman Michael Lynton (surprise, Dutch Jew), Warner Bros. Chairman Barry Meyer (Jewish), CBS Corp. Chief Executive Leslie Moonves (so Jewish his great uncle was the first prime minister of Israel), MGM Chairman Harry Sloan (Jewish) and NBC Universal Chief Executive Jeff Zucker (mega-Jewish). If either of the Weinstein brothers had signed, this group would have not only the power to shut down all film production but to form a minyan with enough Fiji water on hand to fill a mikvah…
The Jews are so dominant, I had to scour the trades to come up with six Gentiles in high positions at entertainment companies. When I called them to talk about their incredible advancement, five of them refused to talk to me, apparently out of fear of insulting Jews. The sixth, AMC President Charlie Collier, turned out to be Jewish.
As a proud Jew, I want America to know about our accomplishment. Yes, we control Hollywood. Without us, you’d be flipping between “The 700 Club” and “Davey and Goliath” on TV all day.
So I’ve taken it upon myself to re-convince America that Jews run Hollywood by launching a public relations campaign, because that’s what we do best. I’m weighing several slogans, including: “Hollywood: More Jewish than ever!”; “Hollywood: From the people who brought you the Bible”; and “Hollywood: If you enjoy TV and movies, then you probably like Jews after all.” …
THE CASTING COUCH IS A JEWISH INVENTION SO JEWS CAN GET SHIKSA PUSSY:
“But the shikses, ah, the shikses are something else again […] I am so awed that I am in a state of desire beyond a hard-on. My circumcised little dong is simply shriveled up with veneration. Maybe it’s dread. How do they get so gorgeous, so healthy, so blonde? My contempt for what they believe in is more than neutralized by my adoration of the way they look, the way they move and laugh and speak”.
– Philip Roth, Portnoy’s Complaint
