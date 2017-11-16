Sexgate: Libtard Jon Stewart wishes he’d done more to confront Louis CK

Oh please. Hollyweird has protected their perverts for years (i.e., Roman Polanski and Woody Allen). See here, here and here.

Your “blindness” is not an excuse for what was an “open secret.”

From NY Post: Comedian Jon Stewart said he is “angry” and “stunned” that his pal Louis C.K. sexually harassed women for years.

He also revealed he hasn’t spoken to the disgraced funnyman about it.

“You feel anger at what he did to people,” Stewart told NBC’s “Today” show. “I was stunned.”

Four women accused the comedian of masturbating in front of them and a fifth said he asked if he could but she refused. C.K. has since copped to the pervy behavior.

The scandal has been called an open secret in comedy circles, though Stewart claimed he had no idea and said he wished he did more to stop C.K.

“I know Louis — he’s always been a gentleman to me, which I think speaks to the blindness that a man has,” Stewart said. “You give your friends a benefit of the doubt.”

But, he added, “You always find yourself back to a moment of ‘Did I miss something? Could I have done more?’ And in this situation, I think we all could have.”

Stewart praised the women who came forward — four comedians who came out publicly and one comedy-industry worker who did not identify herself — for their bravery. “Comedy on its best day is not a great environment for women. To do it (speak out) was an act of bravery itself,” he said.

DCG

