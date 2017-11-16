Guess where in the world this is

*

*

*

Answer:

Mall of America, Bloomington, Minnesota, USA.

The swarming horde are Somali Muslims.

In the mid-1990s, Somali “refugees” began to settle in the United States as their country, Somalia in East Africa, descended into political turmoil. Minnesota was one of their prime destinations. As of 2017, the state has an estimated 57,000 Somalis, the largest population of Somalis outside of East Africa.

See also “The enemy within: Somali refugees in Minneosta drawn to welfare and Jihad“.

H/t James Woods

~Eowyn

Advertisements