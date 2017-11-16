Guess where in the world this is

*
Mall of America, Bloomington, Minnesota, USA.
The swarming horde are Somali Muslims.
In the mid-1990s, Somali “refugees” began to settle in the United States as their country, Somalia in East Africa, descended into political turmoil. Minnesota was one of their prime destinations. As of 2017, the state has an estimated 57,000 Somalis, the largest population of Somalis outside of East Africa.
See also “The enemy within: Somali refugees in Minneosta drawn to welfare and Jihad“.
H/t James Woods
~Eowyn
should be called “mall of somali”
I went there once and was shocked at how many somali were present (esp. somali sons)…..
it’s interesting that the wealthy liberals and neo-cons never put the refugees in their neighborhoods but force the ‘common folk’ to deal with ’em while they give themselves high-fives for welcoming ‘diversity’ onto the country…
Miss Mom, May I call it Mall of So Many Ragheads? Thanks. They are just like maggots feasting on a dead goat!
We have George W. Bush to blame for this, that RETARDED ELF WHO HAD A LOBOTOMY, who made it a point to import these Somali’s over here.
The same George W. Bush who declared, after 9/11 that “we are not at war with Islam!”
George W. Bush is just as much to blame as Barack Obama for the atrocities and crimes these VERMIN have committed, because they both made it a point to import these people over here! They both have blood on their hands.
BTW, whatever happened to that Somali cop in Minnesota who shot that Australian woman to death? Was he ever prosecuted?
I saw this yesterday. Mall of America. Ruined.
