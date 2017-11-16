George ‘Mr. Sulu’ Takei, accused of sexual assault, blames the Russians

Several days ago, the Weinstein Effect hit actor George Takei, best known for his role as Mr. Sulu in the Star Trek TV series, when Scott R. Brunton, a former model and actor, accused Takei of sexually assaulting him in 1981 when Brunton was 23 and Takei was 44 years old.

Brunton told The Hollywood Reporter that what prompted him to speak out after so many years is Takei’s hypocrisy. After actor Kevin Spacey was accused by Anthony Rapp of sexual assault, Takei went on the sanctimonious soapbox, slamming Spacey for misusing his power as “the older, dominant one” to harass and assault the younger Rapp ” in a non-consensual situation” — which was exactly what Takei had done to Brunton.

The reaction to Brunton’s accusation of Takei was swift.

(Former) fans of Takei excoriated him on his Facebook page. Takei’s reaction was twofold:

Denial that he’d assaulted Brunton. Blaming the Facebook blowback on the Democrats’ boogeyman — the Russians. He tweeted:

The only problem with Takei denying having sexually assaulting Brunton is that just last month on the Howard Stern radio show, 80-year-old Takei had bragged about just that — grabbing men’s genitals in a non-consensual situation.

In the radio interview, Howard and his assistant Robin Quivers jokingly asked Takei if he’s ever grabbed someone’s penis. Takei was silent. Stern persisted and asked if Takei has ever sexually harassed anyone. Takei answered:

“[Laughs] Some people that are kind of, um, skittish, or maybe afraid, and you’re trying to persuade.”

Quivers asked if the grabbing happened at work, to which Takei replied it wasn’t, and that it took place “in my home.” Stern asked if Takei’s method was to give a guy who’s hesitant about having sex a “gentle squeeze” on the testicles. Takei answered:

“More than gentle.”

Takei insisted that his grabbing another man’s genitals isn’t wrong because it’s just about sex and not about power. But then he contradicted himself by bragging that he’d forced an extra on the set of Star Trek to give him a “blow job”.

What an utterly repellent, revolting creep.

~Eowyn

