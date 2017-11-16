Do a Google search for “Creepy Uncle Joe”

And yes, you guessed it,
you get this video:
Speak of the devil
Folks, this man has presidential aspirations. If he succeeds, even your female anime characters will be unsafe.
♞
♞
Creepy is a great word. He has a long history of fondling females of all ages. Plenty of videos proving this. I even saw one of him going for Sessions little granddaughter and Sessions shooed him away. They all know him for what he is.
He was never fit for DC but somehow survived there. He makes the dumbest statements, he can’t keep his mouth shut ending up putting our Seal Team in danger.
He has bragged about shooting his gun off from his balcony and the SS made the statement they had to run interference between Biden and any woman.
He was Obama’s Lap dog and they used him to get rid of Sanders, who claimed to have had sexual encounters with Obama. Biden used his son, Beau, to get the job done, ensuring him the BP position.
Now they are encouraging him to run, plenty to work with there. He is not Presidential material, but he can be managed and controlled.
