The Nose Knows Caption Contest

This is the 163rd world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!
Here’s the pic:
You know the drill:
- Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box), not via email or on Facebook.
- The winner of the Caption Contest will get a gorgeous Award Certificate of Excellence and a year’s free subscription to FOTM!
- FOTM writers will vote for the winner.
- Any captions proffered by FOTM writers, no matter how brilliant (ha ha), will not be considered.
This contest will be closed in a week, at the end of next Tuesday, November 21, 2017.
To get the contest going, here’s my caption:
Hi! I’m Dementia! I give new meaning to the expression “Led by the nose”!
~Eowyn
Knock, knock. The lights are on but there’s nobody’s home. What’s missing is the “VACANCY” sign.
Five pounds of jewelry but not an ounce of brains…
At least this cow can be tethered…bwahahahaha
My guess is that she does NOT work in the Imaging Dept. of any hospital. Her first MRI would suck!
Junkyard dog?
Knice knocker you got there!
No Chastity Belt or Birth Control Glasses needed!
Why yes I am unemployed, how’d you guess that?
“Thanks, yeah… But if you think THIS one is great, let me show you my GENITAL rings!!”
“I’ve tried everything to lose weight! This should do the trick!”
“The millennial’s chastity belt”
“Thou shan’t engage in oral sex”
Let’s get hitched!
A rare photo of the ring nosed transparakeet
