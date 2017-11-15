The Nose Knows Caption Contest

Posted on November 15, 2017 by | 14 Comments

This is the 163rd world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!

Here’s the pic:

You know the drill:

  • Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box), not via email or on Facebook.
  • The winner of the Caption Contest will get a gorgeous Award Certificate of Excellence and a year’s free subscription to FOTM! :D
  • FOTM writers will vote for the winner.
  • Any captions proffered by FOTM writers, no matter how brilliant (ha ha), will not be considered. :(

This contest will be closed in a week, at the end of next Tuesday, November 21, 2017.

To get the contest going, here’s my caption:

Hi! I’m Dementia! I give new meaning to the expression “Led by the nose”!

For the winner of our last Caption Contest, go here.

~Eowyn

14 responses to “The Nose Knows Caption Contest

  1. Hadenoughalready | November 15, 2017 at 3:07 am | Reply

    Knock, knock. The lights are on but there’s nobody’s home. What’s missing is the “VACANCY” sign.

  2. Hadenoughalready | November 15, 2017 at 3:07 am | Reply

    Five pounds of jewelry but not an ounce of brains…

  3. Hadenoughalready | November 15, 2017 at 3:08 am | Reply

    At least this cow can be tethered…bwahahahaha

  4. Hadenoughalready | November 15, 2017 at 3:10 am | Reply

    My guess is that she does NOT work in the Imaging Dept. of any hospital. Her first MRI would suck!

  5. Hadenoughalready | November 15, 2017 at 3:11 am | Reply

    Junkyard dog?

  6. Steven Broiles | November 15, 2017 at 3:59 am | Reply

    Knice knocker you got there!

  7. YouKnowWho | November 15, 2017 at 4:00 am | Reply

    No Chastity Belt or Birth Control Glasses needed!

  8. EdK | November 15, 2017 at 4:51 am | Reply

    Why yes I am unemployed, how’d you guess that?

  9. Lou Minati | November 15, 2017 at 5:55 am | Reply

    “Thanks, yeah… But if you think THIS one is great, let me show you my GENITAL rings!!”

  10. Deleonpatriot | November 15, 2017 at 6:00 am | Reply

    “I’ve tried everything to lose weight! This should do the trick!”

  11. Alma | November 15, 2017 at 6:05 am | Reply

    “The millennial’s chastity belt”

  12. Monica Goodin | November 15, 2017 at 6:19 am | Reply

    Let’s get hitched!

  13. Scott Merson | November 15, 2017 at 7:03 am | Reply

    A rare photo of the ring nosed transparakeet

