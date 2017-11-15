Sweden declares milk a hate symbol

The Swedish government tasked the Defense Research Institute (FOI), a government agency for defense research which reports to the Ministry of Defense, to conduct a study of violent extremist propaganda, which is expected to conclude in March 2019.

The Institute had already produced two reports. On November 13, 2017, the Institute published its third report — the 58-page “The white hatred: radical nationalism in digital environments,” authored by Lisa Kaati*, Magnus Sahlgren, Katie Asplund Cohen, Tim Isbister, Nazar Akrami and Eric Hartshorne, on the psychology of xenophobia and how hate messages are spread by anti-immigration “digital environments” on the Internet.

* Lisa Kaati describes herself on her LinkedIn page as a “senior” computer science researcher at FOI “Working with techniques and methods for intelligence analysis,” and a former adjunct associate professor at Sweden’s Uppsala University.

Beginning on page 28 is the report’s section on “Hate Symbols,” among which are the Nazi swastika, the contemporary Alt-Right’s Pepe the Frog, the “Okay” hand sign often used by President Trump, and milk!

Below is a screenshot of p. 32 of the Report.

Here is the English translation of what the report said about milk as a hate symbol:

“Milk reflects the idea of the white body’s perfection and refers to the genetic mutation that enables northern Europeans to tolerate milk as adults. References to milks are used, among other things, by one of America’s most virulent white supremacists, Richard Spencer, who wrote the text ‘I’m very tolerant, lactose tolerant,’ along with a symbol of a glass of milk on his Twitter profile.”

According to Speisa, a news and media website that reports on world events, with a special interest in Scandinavia and Muslim immigration in Sweden, the FOI report is “the first step to change the [Swedish] constitution, which the Swedish government wants to do to prohibit certain websites that reveal the ethnicity of convicted criminals, and to silence free speech.”

