California college lecturer threatens to ‘beat the sh*t’ out of pro-lifers

This is yet another nail in the coffin of the Left’s narcissistic self-portrayal as tolerant, caring, peace-loving people.
A part-time lecturer at San Jose State University (SJSU), Matthew Kapell, Ph.D., sent out a tweet that he and his wife, Amy, want to “beat the shit out of” Planned Parenthood protesters.
The tweet was published on the Facebook page of Pro-Life Libertarians on October 16, 2017:
A native of Detroit, Matthew Wilhelm Kapell teaches anthropology and history at SJSU. He was a doctoral student at Wayne State University, but received his Ph.D. in American Studies from Swansea University, Wales, UK. Kapell is 48 years old. His wife, Amy Kapell (née Greer), is 42 years old. They live in Roseville, CA.
Dorothy Cummings McLean reports for LifeSiteNews, Nov. 13, 2017, that San Jose State University spokeswoman Patricia Harris told web magazine The College Fix that SJSU would “respond appropriately” to Kappel’s tweet, whatever that means, and to LifeSiteNews that the university’s response is “a personnel matter”.
San Jose State University’s contact info.:
Twitter: @SJSU
Mary Papazian, President of SJSU:
- Phone: 408-924-1177
- Email: sjsupres@sjsu.edu
Kapell’s online threat to “beat the shit” out of pro-lifers is a violation of USC 18.41 Sec. 875(c), which specifies that it is a federal crime to transmit any communication containing a threat to injure the person of another, via the Internet, e-mail, telephone, beepers, and other means of communication. The violation is punishable by up to 5 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
Please report Matthew Wilhelm Kapell to the FBI:
H/t BigLug
~Eowyn
How I wish I could be a student and attend just one lecture given by this Kapell reject! One step close to me and his next lecture would be “ how to protect yourself from an ass beating”.
Does this clown and his wife have children. Perhaps he could beat the
crap out of them too.
He probably doesn’t have any children–they were aborted: it is the Satanic, fashionable, worldly thing to do these days.
The American Culture of Death
https://hitchhikeamerica.wordpress.com/2012/12/16/the-american-culture-of-death/
Does anyone else wonder why they are always on the edge of violence?
What is going on in your life that you and your spouse can both be in a “Beat the sh-t out of someone mood” ever, let alone at the same time? I thought being a progressive and so enlightened made you above all that. Guess not.
I wouldn’t want this guy as my neighbor…
There is assault, then battery, as well as assault and battery. The threat to do something so inane is an assault, had he done so, it would have been assault and battery. In any event the guy needs to be tossed.
I doubt this clown could beat an egg.
He ain’t careful; they’ll be beating at his door.
Why is it that almost all universities and colleges hire moral reprobates as professors these days?
Well, if you want something to go away, STOP BUYING IT.
Let’s go through this again: 100% of the hatred in this Country comes from THE LEFT. And they are emotionally and sexually incontinent.
Makes me want to carry a Pro-Life sign in front of his house, with someone standing by to record a funny video.
