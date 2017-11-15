California college lecturer threatens to ‘beat the sh*t’ out of pro-lifers

This is yet another nail in the coffin of the Left’s narcissistic self-portrayal as tolerant, caring, peace-loving people.

A part-time lecturer at San Jose State University (SJSU), Matthew Kapell, Ph.D., sent out a tweet that he and his wife, Amy, want to “beat the shit out of” Planned Parenthood protesters.

The tweet was published on the Facebook page of Pro-Life Libertarians on October 16, 2017:

A native of Detroit, Matthew Wilhelm Kapell teaches anthropology and history at SJSU. He was a doctoral student at Wayne State University, but received his Ph.D. in American Studies from Swansea University, Wales, UK. Kapell is 48 years old. His wife, Amy Kapell (née Greer), is 42 years old. They live in Roseville, CA.

Dorothy Cummings McLean reports for LifeSiteNews, Nov. 13, 2017, that San Jose State University spokeswoman Patricia Harris told web magazine The College Fix that SJSU would “respond appropriately” to Kappel’s tweet, whatever that means, and to LifeSiteNews that the university’s response is “a personnel matter”.

San Jose State University’s contact info.:

Twitter: @SJSU

Mary Papazian, President of SJSU:

Phone: 408-924-1177

Email: sjsupres@sjsu.edu

Kapell’s online threat to “beat the shit” out of pro-lifers is a violation of USC 18.41 Sec. 875(c), which specifies that it is a federal crime to transmit any communication containing a threat to injure the person of another, via the Internet, e-mail, telephone, beepers, and other means of communication. The violation is punishable by up to 5 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Please report Matthew Wilhelm Kapell to the FBI:

H/t BigLug

See also:

~Eowyn

Advertisements