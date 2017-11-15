BlackLivesMatter poll on President Trump: 49% approve v. 45% disapprove

Posted on November 15, 2017

Black Lives Matter on Twitter @usblm has a poll on President Trump, and as of 5:20 pm EST, it’s 49% approve vs. 45% disapprove. LOL

Go vote!

Click here.

~Eowyn

4 responses to “BlackLivesMatter poll on President Trump: 49% approve v. 45% disapprove

  1. MeThePeople | November 15, 2017 at 2:48 pm | Reply

    This is a hoot. telling my friends to vote. Bet BLM will take it down

    Liked by 1 person

  2. lophatt | November 15, 2017 at 2:53 pm | Reply

    Six percent don’t know what “disapprove” means.

    Like

