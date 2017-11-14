We have a winner!

. . . for FOTM’s 162nd Caption Contest!

This was a very competitive contest, with 54 entries, and many very clever captions. So if don’t see your entry recognized, don’t be hurt or discouraged — sense of humor is a very subjective thing.

The FOTM writers duly voted, each for what he/she considered to be the best (#1) and second-best (#2) captions. Each #1 vote is worth 4 points; each #2 vote is worth 2 points.

And the winner of FOTM’s 162nd Caption Contest, with two #1 votes and one #2 vote, totaling 10 points is . . .

Jurist!



Here’s the winning caption:

Matthew W is a close second-place runner-up, with one #1 vote and two 2 votes, totaling 8 points. Here’s his caption:

“Awww crap !!! I thought I was getting the “Order of Lenin.”

MomOfIV, SmKay and YouKnowWho are in 3rd place, each with one #1 vote and 4 points. Here are their captions:

MomOfIV: “and behind Obama is Satan, waiting in line for his medal…for as we know, evil shadows the powers of govt until the Light destroys it.” SmKay: “I should wear gloves, I hope it’s not contagious!” YouKnowWho: “Ash Carter loses Pin The Tail On The Donkey game.”

EdK, kjf, and SmK are in 4th place, each with one #2 vote and 2 points. Here are their captions:

EdK: “Here is your hot dog medal, or do you receive a pizza medal? I always get you perverts confused.” kjf: “Just like your peace prize sir?” SmK: “Another perfect example on why I am against handing out participation and last place trophies.”

Well done, everyone!

Congratulations, Jurist!

Here’s your fancy-schmancy Award Certificate of Great Excellence, all ready for framing! LOL

For all the other caption submissions, go here and here.

Be here tomorrow for our next very exciting Caption Contest!

~Éowyn

