True to his word, DHS data show President Trump *is* going after pedophiles

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) defines human trafficking as a crime and a form of modern-day slavery involving the exploitation of children and adults for commercial gain, most commonly in the form of forced labor and commercial sexual exploitation, such as the sexual enslavement of children for child porn and for pedophiles.
Mere days after the inauguration of Donald John Trump as America’s 45th President, the DHS, under its new director (ret.) Marine Corps General John Kelly (who is now Trump’s chief of staff), released a curious 29-second PSA (public service announcement) video on human trafficking which prominently featured pizza and a pizzeria.
Given Pizzagate — the term given to speculations and assertions that there is a pedophile network of Democratic Party élites in D.C. who communicate with each other via email with pedophile code words such as “pizza” and other food items — the DHS video can be understood as an unspoken message to pedophiles and child sex traffickers that the new Trump administration intends to go after them.
The DHS’ human trafficking PSA video was followed by Attorney General Jeff Sessions‘ speech in June at the National Law Enforcement Conference on Human Exploitation, in which he declared the fight against “evil” pedophiles to be “a top priority” of the Trump Administration.
President Trump keeps his promises, as seen in the figures below which show that in less than seven months, as of the beginning of August 2017, his administration has already arrested more human traffickers (6,355) and rescued more victims of human trafficking (2,056) than the last three years of the Obama administration. In three years (2014-2016) or 36 months under Obama, a total of only 5,159 human traffickers were arrested.
HUMAN TRAFFICKING ARRESTS & RESCUED (Jan. 23 to August 4, 2017)
6,355+ arrests; 2,056+ rescued
2017/08/04 1035 81 USA
2017/06/28 1012 USA
2017/05/31 1 3 USA, FL
2017/05/31 2 USA, TX
2017/05/31 16 USA, WI
2017/05/30 13 USA, CA
2017/05/30 27 USA, CA
2017/05/30 2 1 USA, NJ
2017/05/30 1 1 CAN
2017/05/25 1 2 USA, TX
2017/05/25 1 1 USA, IA
2017/05/24 7 USA, NJ
2017/05/23 2 USA, FL
2017/05/22 11 USA, TX
2017/05/22 1 USA, DE
2017/05/22 1 USA, FL
2017/05/19 2 USA, MN
2017/05/19 10 USA, TX
2017/05/18 1 1 USA, FL
2017/05/18 2 USA, CT
2017/05/17 4 1 USA, NY
2017/05/16 1 1 USA, FL
2017/05/16 5 USA, UT
2017/05/16 2 2 USA, IA
2017/05/14 2 16 USA, TX
2017/05/12 1 USA, FL
2017/05/12 1 2 CAN
2017/05/11 1 1 CAN
2017/05/11 2 1 USA, NY
2017/05/11 1 USA, CT
2017/05/10 20 USA, WA
2017/05/10 1 1 USA, VA
2017/05/10 3 1 USA, NM
2017/05/10 1 1 USA, OK
2017/05/10 1 2 USA, TX
2017/05/09 1 1 USA, TX
2017/05/09 5 1 CAN
2017/05/09 1 1 USA, MD
2017/05/06 5 10 USA, MA
2017/05/06 4 USA, CA
2017/05/05 2 USA, IA
2017/05/05 1 1 USA, FL
2017/05/05 3 USA, AR
2017/05/05 900 300 USA/EU
2017/05/02 4 1 USA, PA
2017/05/02 1 3 USA, LA
2017/05/02 1 1 USA, FL
2017/05/02 2 1 USA, MA
2017/05/01 23 8 USA, CA
2017/05/01 2 1 USA, AL
2017/05/01 1 1 USA, LA
2017/05/01 350 55 USA, FL
2017/05/01 13 USA, TX
2017/04/29 3 17 NIGERIA
2017/04/28 4 USA, CA
2017/04/27 1 1 USA, PA
2017/04/27 2 1 USA, NJ
2017/04/27 3 1 UK
2017/04/26 29 USA, MA
2017/04/25 1 10 CAN
2017/04/25 1 1 CAN
2017/04/25 2 1 USA, TN
2017/04/23 23 USA, GA
2017/04/22 1 22 NIGERIA
2017/04/21 104 CAN
2017/04/20 8 UK
2017/04/19 18 USA, NY
2017/04/19 2 USA, OH
2017/04/19 10 USA, CA
2017/04/19 1 1 USA, NC
2017/04/18 1 USA, MD
2017/04/18 6 2 USA, LA
2017/04/18 1 1 USA, NV
2017/04/18 2 1 USA, MD
2017/04/16 1 1 CAN
2017/04/12 17 GHANA
2017/04/12 1 2 USA, CA
2017/04/12 1 1 USA, FL
2017/04/12 2 2 KUWAIT
2017/04/11 78 18 CAN
2017/04/09 1 5 RUSSIA
2017/04/08 348 400 CAN
2017/04/07 12 1 USA, IL
2017/04/07 2 3 USA, CA
2017/04/07 2 USA, OH
2017/04/07 2 1 USA, MA
2017/04/07 1 1 USA, DE
2017/04/07 14 USA, OR
2017/04/06 1 6 UK
2017/04/06 1 3 CAN
2017/04/06 3 3 USA, CA
2017/04/06 8 INDIA
2017/04/06 1 1 USA, OH
2017/04/06 1 2 USA, KY
2017/04/06 2 USA, CT
2017/04/01 10 USA, CA
2017/03/31 4 USA
2017/03/31 2 1 USA, SC
2017/03/31 1 1 USA, OK
2017/03/30 1 1 USA, OK
2017/03/30 2 6 GHANA
2017/03/30 3 1 USA, CT
2017/03/30 3 1 USA, TX
2017/03/29 1 2 VN
2017/03/29 9 INDIA
2017/03/29 2 6 USA, CA
2017/03/28 15 USA, FL
2017/03/28 2 1 CAN
2017/03/28 3 1 PH
2017/03/25 3 1 USA, CA
2017/03/24 13 USA, OH
2017/03/24 16 2 USA, CA
2017/03/23 2 1 CAN
2017/03/23 1 1 USA, MD
2017/03/22 6 THAILAND
2017/03/22 1 1 USA, TX
2017/03/22 3 1 CAN
2017/03/22 1 1 USA, CA
2017/03/22 1 6 USA, TX
2017/03/21 2 1 USA, FL
2017/03/21 104 USA, FL
2017/03/21 1 1 USA, NC
2017/03/21 1 1 USA, TX
2017/03/21 1 1 USA, NE
2017/03/18 5 USA, MD
2017/03/18 7 1 USA, CA
2017/03/18 11 TAIPEI
2017/03/18 1 1 USA, NC
2017/03/17 1 14 USA, MI
2017/03/17 1 CAN
2017/03/17 1 1 USA, TX
2017/03/17 2 13 PH
2017/03/17 2 USA, OH
2017/03/16 1 1 USA, CO
2017/03/16 2 1 USA, CA
2017/03/16 1 5 USA, GA
2017/03/15 2 INDIA
2017/03/15 1 2 CAN
2017/03/15 2 1 USA, MI
2017/03/13 1 1 CAN
2017/03/13 1 USA, WI
2017/03/11 1 1 USA, NE
2017/03/10 9 USA, ND
2017/03/10 1 1 USA, CO
2017/03/09 7 3 USA, FL
2017/03/08 24 10 BD
2017/03/08 1 8 USA, GA
2017/03/08 2 11 USA, AL
2017/03/08 2 UK
2017/03/07 10 BULGARIA
2017/03/07 2 2 USA, TX
2017/03/07 10 2 USA, CA
2017/03/07 1 3 USA, NJ
2017/03/06 1 USA, SC
2017/03/06 7 PH
2017/03/03 35 30 INDIA
2017/03/03 1 8 USA, TX
2017/03/03 2 1 USA, NY
2017/03/02 2 2 CAM
2017/03/01 2 2 USA, TX
2017/03/01 4 10 USA, MA
2017/03/01 2 1 USA, MI
2017/02/28 9 USA, CA
2017/02/28 41 MALI
2017/02/28 1 2 INDIA
2017/02/27 10 USA, NC
2017/02/27 18 MALAYSIA
2017/02/27 10 USA, NC
2017/02/24 1 1 CAN
2017/02/23 16 3 USA, UT
2017/02/23 1 1 CAN
2017/02/22 11 USA, WA
2017/02/22 8 USA, LA
2017/02/21 1 2 JAMAICA
2017/02/20 8 USA, MD
2017/02/19 USA, OH
2017/02/18 3 11 GHANA
2017/02/17 2 USA, NY
2017/02/17 8 SWEDEN
2017/02/17 2 PH
2017/02/16 3 3 USA, CA
2017/02/16 4 10 USA, MA
2017/02/16 2 USA, LA
2017/02/16 12 USA, FL
2017/02/16 11 USA, VA
2017/02/16 4 USA, IN
2017/02/15 1 USA, MA
2017/02/15 3 1 USA, NV
2017/02/15 1 USA, NY
2017/02/15 11 USA, VA
2017/02/15 USA, OH
2017/02/15 42 USA, FL
2017/02/14 2 15 USA
2017/02/14 3 1 USA, FL
2017/02/13 24 GHANA
2017/02/13 22 16 USA, MI
2017/02/10 3 1 USA, TX
2017/02/10 11 USA, CA
2017/02/10 6 168 JAPAN
2017/02/09 5 13 UK
2017/02/09 2 1 USA, NE
2017/02/09 1 1 USA, LA
2017/02/09 0 1 UK
2017/02/09 464 92 USA
2017/02/08 1 1 CAN
2017/02/08 2 USA
2017/02/08 1 1 USA
2017/02/07 4 USA, OK
2017/02/05 5 72 UK
2017/02/05 108 USA, IL
2017/02/05 178 USA, TX
2017/02/05 9 31 HAITI
2017/02/04 2 21 MALAYSIA
2017/02/03 3 3 UK
2017/02/02 1 1 CAN
2017/02/02 2 USA, NY
2017/02/01 1 USA, PA
2017/02/01 0 11 USA, LA
2017/01/30 13 CANADA
2017/01/30 3 10 NIGERIA
2017/01/29 5 USA, PA
2017/01/29 474 55 USA, CA
2017/01/29 3 USA, CA
2017/01/29 1 1 USA, TX
2017/01/28 1 USA
2017/01/27 42 USA, TN
2017/01/26 14 USA, CA
2017/01/26 1 1 USA, OH
2017/01/26 2 2 USA, MS
2017/01/25 1 PH
2017/01/25 1 1 USA, TX
2017/01/25 2 2 CAN
2017/01/24 1 1 CAN
2017/01/24 1 1 USA, OR
2017/01/23 80 194 EDO
HUMAN TRAFFICKING ARRESTS (2010-2016)
2016 1,952
2015 1,437
2014 1,770
2013 1,877
2012 967
2011 938
2010 300
Shouldn’t they be arresting this guy too?
creepy beyond words…
And her parents too!
The young girl seems to be enjoying the kiss, what about her pose? Very suggestive, ain’t. That’s a sure way to get started……..
Naw, he’s the Precedent and Pederast-in-Chief!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re calling Trump a pederast?
Obama is another degenerate who should be included on the list.
His abysmal record is indicative of his lack of concern for anyone but himself.
Atta boy!!!! Get’m While hot!
good…I hope Trump chases satans lemmings to the cliff and they fall into hell
SEE? Every time the Left thinks our President’s dropping the ball,they’re PROVEN wrong!!
Agreed, obummer is creepy and beyond disgusting, but in all I’ve read, never has there ever been any information that states he is unnaturally attracted to children. He is not attracted to adult women either. His whole history shows an abundance of evidence of his attraction to grown men.
Also, notice there is little to no reporting of the pedophilia and sex trafficking arrests by the MSM.
This is great news! And another confirmation of Heaven’s involvement in the last election.
