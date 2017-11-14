True to his word, DHS data show President Trump *is* going after pedophiles

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) defines human trafficking as a crime and a form of modern-day slavery involving the exploitation of children and adults for commercial gain, most commonly in the form of forced labor and commercial sexual exploitation, such as the sexual enslavement of children for child porn and for pedophiles.

Mere days after the inauguration of Donald John Trump as America’s 45th President, the DHS, under its new director (ret.) Marine Corps General John Kelly (who is now Trump’s chief of staff), released a curious 29-second PSA (public service announcement) video on human trafficking which prominently featured pizza and a pizzeria.

Given Pizzagate — the term given to speculations and assertions that there is a pedophile network of Democratic Party élites in D.C. who communicate with each other via email with pedophile code words such as “pizza” and other food items — the DHS video can be understood as an unspoken message to pedophiles and child sex traffickers that the new Trump administration intends to go after them.

The DHS’ human trafficking PSA video was followed by Attorney General Jeff Sessions‘ speech in June at the National Law Enforcement Conference on Human Exploitation, in which he declared the fight against “evil” pedophiles to be “a top priority” of the Trump Administration.

President Trump keeps his promises, as seen in the figures below which show that in less than seven months, as of the beginning of August 2017, his administration has already arrested more human traffickers (6,355) and rescued more victims of human trafficking (2,056) than the last three years of the Obama administration. In three years (2014-2016) or 36 months under Obama, a total of only 5,159 human traffickers were arrested.

Below are the Trump vs. Obama figures on human trafficking (source).

HUMAN TRAFFICKING ARRESTS & RESCUED (Jan. 23 to August 4, 2017)

6,355+ arrests; 2,056+ rescued

2017/08/04 1035 81 USA

2017/06/28 1012 USA

2017/05/31 1 3 USA, FL

2017/05/31 2 USA, TX

2017/05/31 16 USA, WI

2017/05/30 13 USA, CA

2017/05/30 27 USA, CA

2017/05/30 2 1 USA, NJ

2017/05/30 1 1 CAN

2017/05/25 1 2 USA, TX

2017/05/25 1 1 USA, IA

2017/05/24 7 USA, NJ

2017/05/23 2 USA, FL

2017/05/22 11 USA, TX

2017/05/22 1 USA, DE

2017/05/22 1 USA, FL

2017/05/19 2 USA, MN

2017/05/19 10 USA, TX

2017/05/18 1 1 USA, FL

2017/05/18 2 USA, CT

2017/05/17 4 1 USA, NY

2017/05/16 1 1 USA, FL

2017/05/16 5 USA, UT

2017/05/16 2 2 USA, IA

2017/05/14 2 16 USA, TX

2017/05/12 1 USA, FL

2017/05/12 1 2 CAN

2017/05/11 1 1 CAN

2017/05/11 2 1 USA, NY

2017/05/11 1 USA, CT

2017/05/10 20 USA, WA

2017/05/10 1 1 USA, VA

2017/05/10 3 1 USA, NM

2017/05/10 1 1 USA, OK

2017/05/10 1 2 USA, TX

2017/05/09 1 1 USA, TX

2017/05/09 5 1 CAN

2017/05/09 1 1 USA, MD

2017/05/06 5 10 USA, MA

2017/05/06 4 USA, CA

2017/05/05 2 USA, IA

2017/05/05 1 1 USA, FL

2017/05/05 3 USA, AR

2017/05/05 900 300 USA/EU

2017/05/02 4 1 USA, PA

2017/05/02 1 3 USA, LA

2017/05/02 1 1 USA, FL

2017/05/02 2 1 USA, MA

2017/05/01 23 8 USA, CA

2017/05/01 2 1 USA, AL

2017/05/01 1 1 USA, LA

2017/05/01 350 55 USA, FL

2017/05/01 13 USA, TX

2017/04/29 3 17 NIGERIA

2017/04/28 4 USA, CA

2017/04/27 1 1 USA, PA

2017/04/27 2 1 USA, NJ

2017/04/27 3 1 UK

2017/04/26 29 USA, MA

2017/04/25 1 10 CAN

2017/04/25 1 1 CAN

2017/04/25 2 1 USA, TN

2017/04/23 23 USA, GA

2017/04/22 1 22 NIGERIA

2017/04/21 104 CAN

2017/04/20 8 UK

2017/04/19 18 USA, NY

2017/04/19 2 USA, OH

2017/04/19 10 USA, CA

2017/04/19 1 1 USA, NC

2017/04/18 1 USA, MD

2017/04/18 6 2 USA, LA

2017/04/18 1 1 USA, NV

2017/04/18 2 1 USA, MD

2017/04/16 1 1 CAN

2017/04/12 17 GHANA

2017/04/12 1 2 USA, CA

2017/04/12 1 1 USA, FL

2017/04/12 2 2 KUWAIT

2017/04/11 78 18 CAN

2017/04/09 1 5 RUSSIA

2017/04/08 348 400 CAN

2017/04/07 12 1 USA, IL

2017/04/07 2 3 USA, CA

2017/04/07 2 USA, OH

2017/04/07 2 1 USA, MA

2017/04/07 1 1 USA, DE

2017/04/07 14 USA, OR

2017/04/06 1 6 UK

2017/04/06 1 3 CAN

2017/04/06 3 3 USA, CA

2017/04/06 8 INDIA

2017/04/06 1 1 USA, OH

2017/04/06 1 2 USA, KY

2017/04/06 2 USA, CT

2017/04/01 10 USA, CA

2017/03/31 4 USA

2017/03/31 2 1 USA, SC

2017/03/31 1 1 USA, OK

2017/03/30 1 1 USA, OK

2017/03/30 2 6 GHANA

2017/03/30 3 1 USA, CT

2017/03/30 3 1 USA, TX

2017/03/29 1 2 VN

2017/03/29 9 INDIA

2017/03/29 2 6 USA, CA

2017/03/28 15 USA, FL

2017/03/28 2 1 CAN

2017/03/28 3 1 PH

2017/03/25 3 1 USA, CA

2017/03/24 13 USA, OH

2017/03/24 16 2 USA, CA

2017/03/23 2 1 CAN

2017/03/23 1 1 USA, MD

2017/03/22 6 THAILAND

2017/03/22 1 1 USA, TX

2017/03/22 3 1 CAN

2017/03/22 1 1 USA, CA

2017/03/22 1 6 USA, TX

2017/03/21 2 1 USA, FL

2017/03/21 104 USA, FL

2017/03/21 1 1 USA, NC

2017/03/21 1 1 USA, TX

2017/03/21 1 1 USA, NE

2017/03/18 5 USA, MD

2017/03/18 7 1 USA, CA

2017/03/18 11 TAIPEI

2017/03/18 1 1 USA, NC

2017/03/17 1 14 USA, MI

2017/03/17 1 CAN

2017/03/17 1 1 USA, TX

2017/03/17 2 13 PH

2017/03/17 2 USA, OH

2017/03/16 1 1 USA, CO

2017/03/16 2 1 USA, CA

2017/03/16 1 5 USA, GA

2017/03/15 2 INDIA

2017/03/15 1 2 CAN

2017/03/15 2 1 USA, MI

2017/03/13 1 1 CAN

2017/03/13 1 USA, WI

2017/03/11 1 1 USA, NE

2017/03/10 9 USA, ND

2017/03/10 1 1 USA, CO

2017/03/09 7 3 USA, FL

2017/03/08 24 10 BD

2017/03/08 1 8 USA, GA

2017/03/08 2 11 USA, AL

2017/03/08 2 UK

2017/03/07 10 BULGARIA

2017/03/07 2 2 USA, TX

2017/03/07 10 2 USA, CA

2017/03/07 1 3 USA, NJ

2017/03/06 1 USA, SC

2017/03/06 7 PH

2017/03/03 35 30 INDIA

2017/03/03 1 8 USA, TX

2017/03/03 2 1 USA, NY

2017/03/02 2 2 CAM

2017/03/01 2 2 USA, TX

2017/03/01 4 10 USA, MA

2017/03/01 2 1 USA, MI

2017/02/28 9 USA, CA

2017/02/28 41 MALI

2017/02/28 1 2 INDIA

2017/02/27 10 USA, NC

2017/02/27 18 MALAYSIA

2017/02/27 10 USA, NC

2017/02/24 1 1 CAN

2017/02/23 16 3 USA, UT

2017/02/23 1 1 CAN

2017/02/22 11 USA, WA

2017/02/22 8 USA, LA

2017/02/21 1 2 JAMAICA

2017/02/20 8 USA, MD

2017/02/19 USA, OH

2017/02/18 3 11 GHANA

2017/02/17 2 USA, NY

2017/02/17 8 SWEDEN

2017/02/17 2 PH

2017/02/16 3 3 USA, CA

2017/02/16 4 10 USA, MA

2017/02/16 2 USA, LA

2017/02/16 12 USA, FL

2017/02/16 11 USA, VA

2017/02/16 4 USA, IN

2017/02/15 1 USA, MA

2017/02/15 3 1 USA, NV

2017/02/15 1 USA, NY

2017/02/15 11 USA, VA

2017/02/15 USA, OH

2017/02/15 42 USA, FL

2017/02/14 2 15 USA

2017/02/14 3 1 USA, FL

2017/02/13 24 GHANA

2017/02/13 22 16 USA, MI

2017/02/10 3 1 USA, TX

2017/02/10 11 USA, CA

2017/02/10 6 168 JAPAN

2017/02/09 5 13 UK

2017/02/09 2 1 USA, NE

2017/02/09 1 1 USA, LA

2017/02/09 0 1 UK

2017/02/09 464 92 USA

2017/02/08 1 1 CAN

2017/02/08 2 USA

2017/02/08 1 1 USA

2017/02/07 4 USA, OK

2017/02/05 5 72 UK

2017/02/05 108 USA, IL

2017/02/05 178 USA, TX

2017/02/05 9 31 HAITI

2017/02/04 2 21 MALAYSIA

2017/02/03 3 3 UK

2017/02/02 1 1 CAN

2017/02/02 2 USA, NY

2017/02/01 1 USA, PA

2017/02/01 0 11 USA, LA

2017/01/30 13 CANADA

2017/01/30 3 10 NIGERIA

2017/01/29 5 USA, PA

2017/01/29 474 55 USA, CA

2017/01/29 3 USA, CA

2017/01/29 1 1 USA, TX

2017/01/28 1 USA

2017/01/27 42 USA, TN

2017/01/26 14 USA, CA

2017/01/26 1 1 USA, OH

2017/01/26 2 2 USA, MS

2017/01/25 1 PH

2017/01/25 1 1 USA, TX

2017/01/25 2 2 CAN

2017/01/24 1 1 CAN

2017/01/24 1 1 USA, OR

2017/01/23 80 194 EDO

HUMAN TRAFFICKING ARRESTS (2010-2016)

2016 1,952

2015 1,437

2014 1,770

2013 1,877

2012 967

2011 938

2010 300

~Eowyn

