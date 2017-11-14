Transracial Florida man born white claims he is actually Filipino

Move over Rachel Dolezal, there’s a new “transracial” in town!
From Daily Mail: A Florida man who was born white is now claiming that he is actually ‘transracial’ and Filipino.
Adam Wheeler, who now goes as Ja Du, considers himself to be from the Philippines and drives around in a Tuk Tuk in Tampa – a vehicle used for public transit in the country.
‘Whenever I’m around the music, around the food, I feel like I’m in my own skin,’ he said to WTSP. I’d watch the history channel sometimes for hours you know whenever it came to that and you know nothing else intrigued me more but things about Filipino culture.’
‘Ja Du’ has embraced most aspects of the adopted culture that he is attempting to adopt as his own. ‘My family knows about my transsexuality but they don’t know anything about this,’ said Ja Du who did not elaborate.
Ja Du has even created a Facebook page and community for other people who believe that they are not the race that they have lived with.
When pressed about cultural appropriation, or the adopting of other cultures and claiming them as their own, he replied: ‘I believe people will [take advantage] just like other people have taken advantage of their identity to get their way, but the difference between me and them is that I don’t want that. I think that we all have the freedoms to pursue happiness in our own ways.’
Psychologist Dr. Stacey Scheckner wants to make sure that the intention behind the choice to be a different race is a genuine one but she feels it’s okay if it doesn’t bring harm.
‘If someone feels that they feel at home with a certain religion, a certain race, a certain culture, I think that if that’s who they really feel inside life is about finding out who you are. The more knowledge you have of yourself, the happier you can be,’ she said. ‘And, as long as it’s not hurting yourself or anyone else, I don’t see a problem with that.’
Rachel Dolezal was an infamous case in the transracial discussion as of late. She was the former president of the Spokane, Washington, chapter of NAACP but when it was revealed that she was a white woman, she was forced to step down.
She had been altering her hair and darkening her skin with makeup to present herself as a blacker woman.
DCG
I, Superman.
OMG !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pingback: Transracial Florida man born white claims he is actually Filipino — Fellowship of the Minds – NZ Conservative Coalition
Looks like “Ja Du” also thinks he’s a she.
We used to call people like “Ja Du” insane. Now they get a write-up in the Daily Mail.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Dr. E-MOST of us STILL DO!
LikeLiked by 1 person
😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve decided I’m a Fishing Boat. That makes just as much sense as the delusions these others are spending their lives and (our) money pursuing. Whatever happened to “You are what you ARE. Just aspire to be the BEST YOU that you can be.”?
All we can conclude is that these characters think THEY know better than GOD what’s in their Souls,but they’re SO WRONG.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why not Filipino or whatever as long as it isn’t white? They are being treated better than whites are nowadays.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why do people want to be what they cannot be? blacks want to be white and wear blonde dos, men want to be women and dress in drags, men want to be moms and adopt children, women want to be men and take male hormones, Dam the world is upside down, glad we are Who we are.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Why do people want to be what they cannot be?” Because they already have what they need. They “want” for nothing so they reach for that which is either unattainable or forbidden.
It is only glutinous societies that implode, not the morally stalwart.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s a left-handed, herniated Hopi Indian if I ever saw one!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some on the Left (the very people perpetuating these losers) would also cry Racial Appropriation! Make up your mind Leftists-you can’t have it both ways!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reblogged this on World4Justice : NOW! Lobby Forum..
LikeLiked by 1 person
My own guess here is that there may be such a thing a reincarnation and someone who feels such an affinity for another culture may just be having soul memories because we as humans do tend to be attracted to what we are already familiar with. That being said, a memory is a memory, not a reality and it is an affront to God that you are not accepting the culture and race God placed you here and now. The same can be said for the trans phenomena. The other aspect to this is it seems that it is mostly Whites displaying this behavior which seems to speak to the cultural Marxist brainwashing that it is OK to be any race but White.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What is happening out there!?
LikeLiked by 1 person