Liberal MSM’s about-face: Bill Clinton is a rapist

Something interesting is going on with the liberal MSM — they’re turning against the Clintons, specifically Bill Clinton.
At least three mainstays of MSM — MSNBC, The Atlantic and The New York Times — are calling Bill Clinton a rapist. Finally.
MSNBC
Last Friday night, November 10, 2017, the rabidly anti-Trump MSNBC host, Chris Hayes, sent out this tweet:
“As gross and cynical and hypocritical as the right’s ‘what about Bill Clinton’ stuff is, it’s also true that Democrats and the center left are overdue for a real reckoning with the allegations against him.”
The Atlantic
Three days later on November 13, 2017, The Atlantic magazine’s contributing editor Caitlyn Flanagan writes about Bill Clinton at the 2016 Democratic National Convention:
“With a pencil neck and a sagging jacket he clambered gamely onto the stage after Hillary’s acceptance speech and played happily with the red balloons that fell from the ceiling.
When the couple repeatedly reminded the crowd of their new status as grandparents it was to suggest very different associations in voters’ minds. Hillary’s grandmotherhood was evoked to suggest the next phase in her lifelong work on behalf of women and children—in this case forging a bond with the millions of American grandmothers who are doing the hard work of raising the next generation, while their own adult children muddle through life. But Bill’s being a grandfather was intended to send a different message: Don’t worry about him anymore; he’s old now. He won’t get into those messes again.
Yet let us not forget the sex crimes of which the younger, stronger Bill Clinton was very credibly accused in the 1990s. Juanita Broaddrick reported that when she was a volunteer on one of his gubernatorial campaigns, she had arranged to meet him in a hotel coffee shop. At the last minute, he had changed the location to her room in the hotel, where she says he very violently raped her. She said that she fought against Clinton throughout a rape that left her bloodied. At a different Arkansas hotel, he caught sight of a minor state employee named Paula Jones, and, Jones said, he sent a couple of state troopers to invite her to his suite, where he exposed his penis to her and told her to kiss it. Kathleen Willey said that she met him in the Oval Office for personal and professional advice and that he groped her, rubbed his erect penis on her, and pushed her hand to his crotch.
It was a pattern of behavior; it included an alleged violent assault; the women involved had far more credible evidence than many of the most notorious accusations that have come to light in the past five weeks. But Clinton was not left to the swift and pitiless justice that today’s accused men have experienced. Rather, he was rescued by a surprising force: machine feminism. The movement had by then ossified into a partisan operation, and it was willing—eager—to let this friend of the sisterhood enjoy a little droit de seigneur.
The notorious 1998 New York Times op-ed by Gloria Steinem must surely stand as one of the most regretted public actions of her life. It slut-shamed, victim-blamed, and age-shamed; it urged compassion for and gratitude to the man the women accused. Moreover (never write an op-ed in a hurry; you’ll accidentally say what you really believe), it characterized contemporary feminism as a weaponized auxiliary of the Democratic Party. […]
The widespread liberal response to the sex-crime accusations against Bill Clinton found their natural consequence 20 years later in the behavior of Harvey Weinstein: Stay loudly and publicly and extravagantly on the side of signal leftist causes and you can do what you want in the privacy of your offices and hotel rooms. But the mood of the country has changed. We are in a time when old monuments are coming down and men are losing their careers over things they did to women a long time ago. […]
The Democratic Party needs to make its own reckoning of the way it protected Bill Clinton. The party needs to come to terms with the fact that it was so enraptured by their brilliant, Big Dog president and his stunning string of progressive accomplishments that it abandoned some of its central principles. The party was on the wrong side of history, and there are consequences for that. Yet expedience is not the only reason to make this public accounting. If it is possible for politics and moral behavior to coexist, then this grave wrong needs to be acknowledged. If Weinstein and Mark Halperin and Louis C. K. and all the rest can be held accountable, so can our former president and so can his party, which so many Americans so desperately need to rise again.”
New York Times
Writing in today’s (November 14, 2017) print version of the New York Times, Op-Ed Columnist Michelle Goldberg is more mealy-mouthed and protective of Hillary Clinton than The Atlantic‘s Caitlyn Flanagan. That being said, Goldberg nevertheless admits that:
“In this #MeToo moment, when we’re reassessing decades of male misbehavior and turning open secrets into exposes, we should look clearly at the credible evidence that Juanita Broaddrick told the truth when she accused Clinton of raping her. […]
Of the Clinton accusers, the one who haunts me is Broaddrick. The story she tells about Clinton recalls those we’ve heard about Weinstein. She claimed they had plans to meet in a hotel coffee shop, but at the last minute he asked to come up to her hotel room instead, where he raped her. Five witnesses said she confided in them about the assault right after it happened. It’s true that she denied the rape in an affidavit to Paula Jones’s lawyers, before changing her story when talking to federal investigators. But her explanation, that she didn’t want to go public but couldn’t lie to the F.B.I., makes sense. Put simply, I believe her. […]
It’s fair to conclude that because of Broaddrick’s allegations, Bill Clinton no longer has a place in decent society.“
More fumigation by God’s Heavenly Army:
~Eowyn
Will the liberal women let Bill Clinton skate again?
kommonsentsjane
“Yet let us not forget…”
You guys forgot for decades because the Clintons were your gods. Now they want to “reassess”?
The media’s credibility died in 2008. No kudos for them now claiming to have a moral compass.
Something is going on which accounts for the MSM now throwing Clinton under the bus.
I’m guessing so, too. Because I’m sure the media hasn’t suddenly found a moral conscience.
Total scumbag…
Bill Clinton Accused Was of Sexual Assault 15x, Why Is He Treated Like A Hero?
http://lidblog.com/bill-clinton-was-accused-of-sexual-assault-15-times/
It’s a great lesson in manipulation. It also points to the power of “acceptance”. Most people want to “belong”. The MSM sells this idea constantly. During Slick Willy’s reign they all billed him as “Kool”. Contrast that to how Trump is being billed today.
Over all that always remember, they are just employees, just like the political parasites are. They say what they’re told to say. They only way to defeat them is to ignore them.
There is indeed much going on. Whether anything will come of it is the question. They are apparently desperate for a distraction. Muller (et al’s) obvious complicity in the current batch of Clinton crimes notwithstanding, and Sessions’ obvious soak in the swamp is hard to ignore, even with the MSM doing everything they can to divert attention from it.
I know everyone hates it when I say anything about their hero Trump. I have to anyway. I know he isn’t stupid. How do you explain Sessions? How do you explain Muller? Why is that place still packed with Obamanoids?
The kindest thing I could say right now is that he’s ineffective. I have never seen anything more ripe for a purge than this. If he doesn’t do it he’ll be gone. Guaranteed.
So, that’s why “I” think they want to drag out that old magicians finger trick. “Look over here, no, no, not over there”.
