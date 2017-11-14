Cop hater Kaepernick to grace GQ as “Citizen of the Year”

Well, guess he should be proud of this meaningless title. Yet I doubt it pays as well as a QB title.

From Sacramento Bee: Turlock son Colin Kaepernick — whose sitting (which quickly turned into kneeling) during the national anthem to protest police brutality sparked a movement — is one of the Men of the Year in the December issue of GQ magazine. His specific title is Citizen of the Year.

The article “Colin Kaepernick will not be silenced” notes that the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback’s determined stand puts him among athletes such as Jackie Robinson and Muhammad Ali who risked everything to make a difference.

Though the headline notes the Pitman High grad “will not be silenced,” Kaepernick is not interviewed for the article. “When we began discussing this GQ cover with Colin earlier this fall, he told us the reason he wanted to participate is that he wants to reclaim the narrative of his protest, which has been hijacked by a president eager to make this moment about himself,” the piece reads. “But Colin also made it clear to us that he intended to remain silent. As his public identity has begun to shift from football star to embattled activist, he has grown wise to the power of his silence.”

Kaepernick helped GQ assemble a 10-person team of his closest confidants, including filmmaker Ava DuVernay, rapper J. Crew, actor-activist Harry Belafonte and former 49ers teammate Eric Reid, who was the first NFL player to join him in kneeling.

Read the rest of the story here.

DCG

