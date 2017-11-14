Cop hater Kaepernick to grace GQ as “Citizen of the Year”

Well, guess he should be proud of this meaningless title. Yet I doubt it pays as well as a QB title.
From Sacramento Bee: Turlock son Colin Kaepernick — whose sitting (which quickly turned into kneeling) during the national anthem to protest police brutality sparked a movement — is one of the Men of the Year in the December issue of GQ magazine. His specific title is Citizen of the Year.
The article “Colin Kaepernick will not be silenced” notes that the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback’s determined stand puts him among athletes such as Jackie Robinson and Muhammad Ali who risked everything to make a difference.
Though the headline notes the Pitman High grad “will not be silenced,” Kaepernick is not interviewed for the article. “When we began discussing this GQ cover with Colin earlier this fall, he told us the reason he wanted to participate is that he wants to reclaim the narrative of his protest, which has been hijacked by a president eager to make this moment about himself,” the piece reads. “But Colin also made it clear to us that he intended to remain silent. As his public identity has begun to shift from football star to embattled activist, he has grown wise to the power of his silence.”
Kaepernick helped GQ assemble a 10-person team of his closest confidants, including filmmaker Ava DuVernay, rapper J. Crew, actor-activist Harry Belafonte and former 49ers teammate Eric Reid, who was the first NFL player to join him in kneeling.
DCG
When I first saw this earlier today,I thought it must be a joke. How is he deserving? I see nothing positive he has accomplished except to divide this country and slowly dissolve the NFL. He must be proud.
Why not JJ Watt for surpassing the hurricane relief, over 36 million? Or the man walking across the country to raise funds or the Texan plumber that stopped a massacre from becoming even worse than it was. But, Kap, no way.
This is nothing but a political statement meant to divide. He is just another tool.
After I scheduled my post I found this: the editor of GQ, Jim Nelson, is a total proggie. He worked at CNN then in Hollyweird. Also from Wiki: Most recently Nelson launched ‘The Closer with Keith Olbermann,’ a twice-weekly web series offering political commentary on the 2016 election and other timely news topics. After garnering more than 75 million views[14] for ‘The Closer,’ Olbermann returned with a post-election series on GQ.com called ‘The Resistance’ where he continues the conversation about the President elect.
What a travesty.
GQ, like Teen Vogue, is another Condé Nast publication. Wikipedia says “the magazine reported an average U.S. paid circulation of 824,334 issues per month, of which 609,238 were subscriptions. 73% of the readership are men, and 63% are single. 65% of readers had an annual income of $50,000 or greater; and 25% had an income greater than $75,000.”
A paid circulation of 824,334 issues per month is downright pathetic. FOTM has about half that number of unique pageviews a month, but FOTM has but a small team of writers — all unpaid volunteers.
#BoycottGQ !!!
Most of GQ’s readers are girlie men like Keith Olbermann. Colin Kaepernick is their hero because he’s a cry baby just like them. Conde Nasty is just another America-hating corporation whose goal is to destroy this country from within and without. Boycott anything Conde-Nast!
Heeeeeelp!!! I can use that Brillo to clean the bird caca on my porch floor! Hehehe…….
