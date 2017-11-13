Sticker shock coming with California’s new legalized marijuana market

Government is going to be in charge. What else would you expect to happen?
From ABC News: California’s legal marijuana marketplace is coming with a kaleidoscope of new taxes and fees that could influence where it’s grown, how pot cookies and other munchies are produced and the price tag on just about everything.
Be ready for sticker shock. On a retail level, it costs about $35 to buy a small bag of good quality medical marijuana in Los Angeles, enough to roll five or six joints.
But in 2018, when legal sales take hold and additional taxes kick in, the cost of that same purchase in the new recreational market is expected to increase at the retail counter to $50 or $60. At the high end, that’s about a 70 percent jump.
Medical pot purchases are expected to rise in cost too, but not as steeply, industry experts say.
Or consider cannabis leaves, a sort of bottom-shelf product that comes from trimming prized plant buds. The loose, snipped leaves are typically gathered up and processed for use in cannabis-laced foods, ointments, concentrates and candies.
Growers sell a trash bag stuffed with clippings to manufacturers for about $50. But come January, the state will tax those leaves at $44 a pound. That means the tax payment on a bag holding 7 or 8 pounds would exceed the current market price by five or six times, forcing a huge price hike or, more likely, rendering it essentially valueless.
“All it would become is compost,” predicted Ryan Jennemann of THC Design in Los Angeles, whose company has used the leaves to manufacture concentrated oils.
Governments struggling to keep up with the cost of everything from worker pensions to paving streets are eager for the cascade of new tax money from commercial pot sales that could eventually top $1 billion statewide.
But higher taxes for businesses and consumers give the state’s thriving illicit market a built-in advantage. Operators in the legal market have been urging regulators to be aggressive about shutting down rogue operators.
Donnie Anderson, a Los Angeles medical cultivator and retailer, predicted the higher level of state taxation next year is “just going to help the illicit market thrive.” He said more needs to be done to cut the cost, especially for medical users, many of whom won’t be able to absorb a price jump.
The increased tax rates are just one part of California’s sprawling plan to transform its long-standing medical and illegal markets into a multibillion-dollar regulated economy, the nation’s largest legal pot shop. The reshaping of such an expansive illegal economy into a legal one hasn’t been witnessed since the end of Prohibition in 1933.
The change has come haltingly. Many cities are unlikely to be ready by Jan. 1 to issue business licenses, which are needed to operate in the new market, while big gaps remain in the system intended to move cannabis from the field to distribution centers, then to testing labs and eventually retail shops.
The path to legalization began last year when voters approved Proposition 64, which opened the way for recreational pot sales to adults. Medical marijuana has been legal in California for about two decades.
Come January, state taxes will include a 15 percent levy on purchases of all cannabis and cannabis products, including medical pot.
Local governments are free to slap on taxes on sales and growing too, and that has created a confusing patchwork of rates that vary city to city, county to county.
Read the rest of the story here.
DCG
well La di da the whole argument that made drugs illegal at the begining of the 20th century was the gov’t inability to collect taxes on it. Now we in the 21st century the push to make weed legal is happening it will eventually be legal nation wide as long as gov’t is able to tax it…..
LikeLike
Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:
Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.
Instead of touting fake climate change news – Governor Brown of CA needs to be touting real mary-ja-wanna news.
The governor is one fry short of a Happy Meal.
kommonsentsjane
LikeLiked by 1 person
No different than the prices in CO. WHAT CA, NV, and the rest of the states who legalized rec. mj ARE NOT ready for, is the increase in mental health issues. Unfortunately, for CO at least, (who is very regulated) the rec. mj is not as clean (they use chemicals to grow it, nasty ones/which can be found in hair sample tests, etc. In CO, only growers and producers are allowed to TEST the mj product for any inconsistencies-NOT USERS); and the THC is very high, some bud at 28% and up, and some edibles at 80mg a piece. The problem is the cbd ratio to THC. CBD (and cbn’s) plays a role in helping to limit the psycho psysiological effects of THC. The CO rec. mj, doesnt have that inherent “safety mechanism”, (probably by design). Our mental health beds (very limited in number) are constantly full. Any mental health provider will tell you “the tide has changed due to legal rec. mj”. Unfortunately, (and probably by design) rec. mj has brought about alot of psychosis in a great % of individuals.(govt. knew what high THC did to humans back in the 50’s-60’s, like they do/did know about LSD. Check out FOIA documents) And unfortunately, and probably by design, the way they treat any psychosis in CO is thru anti-psychotics, sometimes prescribing more than 1 at a time. And unfortunately, and probably by design, if you ARE NOT PSYCHOTIC (only drug induced), TRUST ME,..you will be on these psychiatric drugs. Rec. mj in CO has created a “new beast”. I speak from exp. from a son who is now in “the CO mental health system”. It’s a hamster wheel that we cant get off. The young people have been told, MJ is not a (dangerous) drug at all and is safer than alcohol; Think again. That may have been true back when the mj was imported in bricks back in the 70’s -80’s where thc levels were less than 5%. Not anymore! I wish CA, NV and the rest of the states who legalize rec. mj-Good Luck! And I hope and pray everyone educates themselves and especially their children regarding this new beast called legalized rec. mj.-God bless!
LikeLike
Hello, grow your own or support your local supplier.
LikeLike
Ha, nice pic of Jerry Brown, front, left side, right (?) side. Wonder how much weed he consumes at the governor’s mansion!
LikeLiked by 1 person
so, basically, because of govt approval and involvement, marijuana will continue to be grown illegally by many…
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reblogged this on North Carolina Pockets of Resistance.
LikeLiked by 1 person