Sexgate: 8 men in liberal MSM accused of sexual misconduct

When the New York Times, for whatever reasons of their own, outed Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein as a sexual assaulter/rapist although the Times had known about the brute for years, the floodgates were opened to a deluge of accusations against other denizens of Hollywood. See:

The Weinstein Effect isn’t confined to Hollywood, but has spread to journalism as well.

In an article that was updated on November 11, 2017, the New York Times names eight men in journalism who deservedly are caught in Weinstein’s undertow. Some of them are major figures in liberal journalism, including Mark Halperin and Leon Wieseltier.

The eight, in alphabetical order, are:

(1) Ken Baker, E! News correspondent:

Sexual harassment of two women, including unwanted kissing and inappropriate messages.

Baker has been pulled from air while NBCUniversal investigates the charges.

Baker’s response: “I am very disturbed by these anonymous allegations, which make my heart ache. I take them very seriously.”

(2) Hamilton Fish, president and publisher of The New Republic and former publisher of The Nation:

Complaints by female employees about “certain workplace interactions [with Fish] that have created an uncomfortable environment for them”.

by female employees about “certain workplace interactions [with Fish] that have created an uncomfortable environment for them”. Fish was placed on leave, then resigned.

Fish: “Women have longstanding and profound concerns with respect to their treatment in the workplace. Many men have a lot to learn in this regard. I know I do, and I hope for and encourage that new direction.”

(3) Mark Halperin, 52, NBC News and MSNBC contributor, author of Game Change:

Sexual harassment or assault of at least a dozen women when Halperin was political director at ABC News– that Halperin placed his erect penis on the bodies of women without consent; masturbated in front of a woman in his office ; and threw another woman against a restaurant window before attempting to kiss her.

of at least when Halperin was political director at ABC News– that ; and threw another woman against a restaurant window before attempting to kiss her. Dismissed from MSNBC and NBC News and had upcoming book and HBO adaptation canceled.

Halperin: “I am profoundly sorry for the pain and anguish I have caused by my past actions. I apologize sincerely to the women I mistreated.”

(4) Knight Landesman, 67, publisher of Artforum, an international monthly magazine on contemporary art:

Sexual harassment of at least nine women, including groping.

Resigned.

Landesman: “I fully recognize that I have tested certain boundaries, which I am working hard to correct.”

(5) Michael Oreskes, 63, Head of news at NPR (National Public Radio) and former New York Times editor:

Sexual harassment of three women.

Resigned.

Oreskes: “I am deeply sorry to the people I hurt. My behavior was wrong and inexcusable, and I accept full responsibility.”

(6) Robert Scoble, 52, tech blogger and co-founder of the Transformation Group, an “augmented reality” consulting firm:

Sexual harassment, including unwanted sexual advances, of as many as 12 women.

Fired.

Scoble: “I am deeply sorry and I am ashamed.”

(7) Lockhart Steele, 44, editorial director of the multinational digital media company Vox Media:

Sexual harassment of at least one person, including unwanted kissing.

Fired: Vox Media’s chief executive said Steele had admitted to “engaging in conduct that is inconsistent with our core values and will not be tolerated.”

(8) Leon Wieseltier, 64, contributing editor of The Atlantic and former editor of The New Republic:

Sexual harassment of several women, including inappropriate advances.

Fired from Emerson Collective, which canceled publication of a magazine he was editing.

Wieseltier: “For my offenses against some of my colleagues in the past I offer a shaken apology and ask for their forgiveness.”

~Eowyn

