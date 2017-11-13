More from the Lord’s innocent children…

Ravens can talk!
The news is so dark today that I need something light hearted. Here’s a wonderful creature who is very smart. Thank God for animals.
Peace and Smiles
– TD
Amen. Animals are the best. 😀
St. Bonaventure rightly called animals “creatures without sin”. Indeed, animals did not rebel against the Creator and are unmarked by the Original Sin.
❤️
