More from the Lord’s innocent children…

Posted on November 13, 2017 by | 3 Comments

Ravens can talk!

The news is so dark today that I need something light hearted. Here’s a wonderful creature who is very smart. Thank God for animals.

Peace and Smiles

– TD

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Animal saints, Animals, God's creation and tagged . Bookmark the permalink.

3 responses to “More from the Lord’s innocent children…

  1. Frank Frisson | November 13, 2017 at 1:38 pm | Reply

    Amen. Animals are the best. 😀

    Liked by 1 person

  2. Dr. Eowyn | November 13, 2017 at 1:46 pm | Reply

    St. Bonaventure rightly called animals “creatures without sin”. Indeed, animals did not rebel against the Creator and are unmarked by the Original Sin.

    Liked by 1 person

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s