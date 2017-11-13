Goodell reportedly asking for $50M salary plus lifetime private jet & health insurance in contract talks

roger goodell

After all the damage that has been done to the NFL under his leadership, Goodell has the nerve to ask for this (if true). Wow.

From Fox News: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell reportedly has requested nearly $50 million per year in addition to the lifetime use of a private jet amid contract negotiations with the league.

Goodell, whose proposed contract with the NFL currently is undergoing an approval process, asked the league’s compensation committee in August to raise his salary from $30 million to $49.5 million per yearESPN reported Sunday.

Goodell also reportedly asked to use a private jet for life, and also requested lifetime health insurance for his family.

The commissioner currently is embattled with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who has threatened to sue the NFL if negotiations regarding Goodell’s contract extension are finalized without approval from all NFL team owners.

An unnamed NFL owner told ESPN that there are “several owners in this league who don’t make $40 million a year.” The owner added: “That number for Roger just seems too much. It’s offensive. It’s unseemly.”

Goodell has made headlines in recent months for his handling of league players protesting during the national anthem ahead of NFL games. He said last month that “we want our players to stand” during the anthem, but stopped short of imposing a rule for players to do so.

One team owner, regarding the possibility Goodell possibly would leave his position, said “the problem” with the NFL is “no one is talking about games anymore.”

“It’s about concussions, Jones vs. Goodell, [Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension], the anthem. No one is talking about football. It’s just killing the game,” the owner told ESPN.

Another owner told the sports network that “Roger is defiant,” and they don’t believe he’ll “take a pay cut” or resign as commissioner of the NFL.

DCG

  1. True George | November 13, 2017 at 10:44 am | Reply

    When you negotiate we often ask for more then what we really want using it has a mark to negotiate to terms where all can agree. But if one happens to get more then they want then good for them….

    • truckjunkie | November 13, 2017 at 11:18 am | Reply

      True enough,but he’s starting in outer space. They should tell him,”Let us put it THIS way;Thanks for stopping in,and don’t let the door hit you in the ass on the way out. We’ll SEND your stuff to you.”

  2. Alma | November 13, 2017 at 10:54 am | Reply

    Who gives a hoot about what he wants, he is not going to get it because the NFL is going dow, and fast!

  3. Anonymous | November 13, 2017 at 10:56 am | Reply

    You make enough money, Goodell– secure your dang own plane and health insurance.

  4. JCscuba | November 13, 2017 at 11:09 am | Reply

    It’s true. I believe Goodell should be left little more than Kaepernick’s used jock strap. Cup not included. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4BstaVsihLs

  6. Steven Broiles | November 13, 2017 at 12:15 pm | Reply

    Dear Mr. Goodell: GO STRAIGHT TO HELL!!!

