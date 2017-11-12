Sandra Bullock to star as Wendy Davis in “Let Her Speak”

Way to tarnish your career by playing the loser Abortion Barbie. I predict another Hollyweird dud.

From Dallas News: Sandra Bullock is poised to take on the role of Wendy Davis in a new movie called Let Her Speak about the filibuster that catapulted the former Texas senator into the national spotlight.

Bullock, who previously lived in Austin, is attached to the script as long as the project lands a director she likes, Deadline Hollywood reported.

The movie would cover the day of the filibuster as well as Davis’ journey from a teen mother living in a trailer park to a Harvard-trained lawyer who later won a seat on the Fort Worth City Council.

On June 25, 2013, Davis stood on the state Senate floor in pink Mizuno sneakers for more than 12 straight hours to block a vote on what would have been one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country. She went without breaks and water during the filibuster.

When Republicans used strict interpretations of the Senate rules to try to end the filibuster and call a vote before the first special session of the 83rd Legislature ended at midnight, abortion rights activists who had packed the gallery erupted into chants of “let her speak.”

The vote was cast in favor of the bill largely along party lines, but came too late and the session was called to a close without Senate Bill 5’s passage.

After the filibuster, then-Gov. Rick Perry called legislators back for another special session, and the bill that banned abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy was passed.

The bill also mandated that abortions be performed at hospital-like surgical centers and that doctors who perform abortions must have admitting privileges at hospitals, requirements that caused more than half of the state’s abortion clinics to close.

After a lengthy legal debate, the U.S. Supreme Court in June 2016 struck down the regulations on abortion doctors and clinics in a 5-3 decision. The ruling determined that the restrictions posed an unconstitutional burden on women seeking to end a pregnancy.

Davis waived a bid for re-election to run for governor in 2014. She was dealt a strong defeat by Greg Abbott, who beat her with more than 20 percentage points.

Another Hollyweird project I won’t be seeing.

DCG

