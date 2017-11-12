Gabby Giffords’ gun control group sues the Trump Admin

If a gun grabber showed at least some interest in enforcing current gun laws, I might reevaluate their agenda. But they aren’t so I won’t.
From HuffPo: The gun control group led by former Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-Ariz.) is suing the Trump administration for failing to turn over documents that could show the National Rifle Association’s influence over President Donald Trump’s gun policies.
The Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence filed a lawsuit against the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on Tuesday in the the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
The gun safety group is accusing ATF of refusing to respond to multiple Freedom of Information Act requests for documents relating to communications between administration officials and the NRA.
Specifically, Giffords’ group filed FOIA requests seeking any records relating to Trump administration policies on concealed carry reciprocity, gun silencers, bump stocks and assault weapon exports; evidence that Donald Trump Jr. improperly lobbied on behalf of gun manufacturing companies; communications between gun lobbying groups and senior administration officials following last month’s mass shooting in Las Vegas; and attempts by the NRA to review bump stock regulations in coordination with ATF.
HuffPost reached out to ATF for comment late Thursday afternoon. The person who answered the phone said nobody was available via email or phone to give a comment until Friday morning.
Trump’s firearms agenda is certainly proceeding along lines favored by the gun lobby.
In February, a leaked ATF document revealed a top official at the bureau urging a series of proposals that the NRA has long advocated. Last spring, the NRA sunk $1 million into helping Trump get Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch confirmed.
Last week, NBC obtained White House talking points being distributed to Trump allies on how to talk about the Las Vegas massacre. They sound a lot like the NRA’s talking points after mass shootings.
“The Trump administration appears willing to let the National Rifle Association dictate its federal gun safety policy, which includes remaining silent on how to stem our nation’s gun violence epidemic,” said Robyn Thomas, executive director of the Giffords Law Center. “Protecting the safety of Americans should be the top priority of any president. Unfortunately, gun lobby profits seem to be more important to President Trump.”
There have been 307 mass shootings in 2017, according to a New York Times tracker. Neither Congress nor Trump has taken any real action in response.
DCG
The same Gabby Giffords that went out with her husband and bought rifles after she was shot?
How has Trump changes any gun laws, is he the only one not allowed to listen to lobbyist, after all the dems promised us no lobbyist is DC and they ended up having more than ever before and many got extremely rich.
They want to stop shootings, take the guns away from the Dems, afterall they are the ones committing these mass shootings.
You have to love the double standard the liberals set.
Double standards or outright lies-that’s the only way Liberals can win at ANYTHING,because their “core values” are the basis of stupidity.
Everyone knows that Gabby and her fake astronaut husband are liars.
https://mobile.twitter.com/BarrySoetoroESQ/status/929789671458115586/photo/1
When was the last time I heard of a hon run amok and start a shooting spree? When does a murdering psycho legally buy a gun? A vast majority of crimes are from illegally purchased weapons. She is a idiot moron!!!!
There are more drivers and Home Depot trucks than guns. I say, ban trucks and drivers!
What if there was a Federal Law that made the act of submitting legislation to subvert the Bill of Rights (gun control,separate “free speech” zones,etc.) a prosecutable criminal offense? Are any of these gun grabbers willing to do Prison time for violating the tenets of our Constitution?
AMEN! Add to that being liable and having to pay back any and all expenses made with tax dollars for any and all frivolous claims and any and all attempts to pervert our constitutional rights. Most of these morons are pretty well off are they not? Hit them where it hurts!
307 mass shooting? You only get this number if you include the democrat Mecca of Chicago, Detroit, Baltimore and East Saint Louis. Take away gang and drug crimes and all you have left are mentally ill homicides.
some wack-jobs call her “hero”, I call her “liar”…
I wonder if she is on soros’ payroll like the rest of the hard-up nut jobs who believe ‘any means necessary’ to accomplish their goal of turning #2A usa into gun control usa?
if Americans ever gave up rights to arm ourselves, we would cease having rights and would be under overt control of the govt, banks, and corporations.
these people should be in prison for sedition (among other things) for all of the lies and deceitful antics they have pulled against the American people and the constitution and handsomely profited from it all.
Oh deah, she caint stay uway from the limelight, and políticks, and blabbermouth Schultz and Killary Rotten Clinton. GO HOME AND ENJOY ALL THE MONEY YOU ARE GETTING FROM TAXPAYERS, DONT FORGET, TAKE YOUR GUN AND AMMO ON YOUR WAY SHOPPING.
I am very sorry Giffords was shot, and I am very glad that she has recovered from a wound that is normally fatal 99.9999% of the time.
That being said, this was the signal from Life for Giffords to retire. Instead, the political monster called Ideology took over, right on cue: They build a Navy ship and named it after her; The ship, Hardy Har Har, has no guns on it.
Can we CUT THE CRAP, Please?
A gun is nothing but a TOOL. The morality of the tool depends, directly, on the moral intent of the user. It is the same with any other tool: If I use a baseball bat to beat someone on the head with, people don’t blame the bat!
But Ideology took control of this runaway train a long time ago.
The NRA is far from perfect, and they pull their political B.S., too. But I see Giffords and her role in the Dramatis Personae: Another mindless cheerleader on the Crazy Train!
And I stop and think: What is keeping Mrs. Giffords from being the next Hillary Clinton (or Madame Defarge, for that matter)? Circumstances and luck, that’s all: Mrs. Giffords is rooting for something she cannot attain to, or, she is just as stupid as Nancy Pelosi!
Mrs. Giffords, please retire and ride off into the sunset. America is NEVER giving up its guns! DEAL WITH IT!!!
Someone should tell Giffords that Stephen Willeford, the man who shot and chased the Texas church mass murderer — and so prevented him from killing more people — is an NRA instructor.
http://www.dailywire.com/news/23244/man-who-shot-texas-church-murderer-nra-instructor-hank-berrien
Maybe the bullet that is still in her head is making her crazy….
