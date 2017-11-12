Calif. Gov. Jerry Brown threatens to put climate-change protesters ‘in the ground’

California governor Jerry Brown is in the midst of a 10-day tour in Europe to propagandize about anthropogenic (man-made) “climate change,” which will end with the United Nations conference on climate change.
Several days ago, at an event organized by the Vatican’s Pontifical Academy of Sciences, Brown bemoaned about humans’ “greed” and “inertia” and urged that a “transformation” is needed in our consciousness — that what is needed is mass “brain washing”. (See DCG’s post here.)
Yesterday, Brown was in Bonn, Germany, at the U.S. Climate Action Pavilion on behalf of “America’s Pledge,” which brings together leaders from both the private and public sectors to ensure the U.S. remains dedicated to the climate goals of the Paris Agreement that President Trump had nixed because the agreement would undermine the U.S. economy.
Mandy Mayfield reports for the Washington Examiner that what appears to be a handful of protesters disrupted Brown’s speech by yelling and chanting about fighting pollution and keeping oil in the ground.
Visibly irritated at the protesters, Brown “jokingly” called for the protesters to be killed — “put in the ground”. Brown said:
“I wish we could have no pollution, but we have to have our automobiles. I agree with you, in the ground. Let’s put you in the ground so we can get on with the show here.“
Imagine what the MSM would do if President Trump had called for putting protesters “in the ground”.
Nor do I believe Jerry Brown was joking.
If the Left had their druthers, they would have all dissidents exterminated.
Do you remember that commercial for the 10:10 Campaign — a worldwide campaign to reduce carbon emissions by at least 10% by 2010? In the commercial, school children and adults who refuse to join 10:10 are blown up into bits, their blood and pieces of flesh spattering those nearby.
~Eowyn
wow! I had forgotten about that video!
it amazes me that california (brown-stain) gets away with so much…when was the last time a federal judge stepped in to block ANYTHING california brown legislature wanted to do or refused to do?
Did Mr. Brown travel to Europe by ship or did he fly in one of those pollution-causing planes? He’s got a lot of nerve calling other people greedy.
The elites have no problem with their hypocrisy. THEY know better than us, THEY are better than us, and THEY have special exemptions because of their special knowledge and powers. NPD makes them a special legend in their own minds.
The media will not call any proggie out on their BS because the media is cut from the same special cloth.
Governor Brown’s threats need to be taken seriously. Remember when you hear a terrorist making threats you turn him in – well, the whole world heard it – who is going to turn him in?
When Governor Jerry Brown can prove his theory – then we will get serious about “climate change.” He knows nothing about this subject and until the scientists can prove it – then we will revisit it.
Again, his threats against the citizens need to be taken seriously – he has gone off his rocker.
No Pressure Green (Red) Power Power.
Killing, extermination, putting people in the ground, is this the new norm for fanatic democrats to vent their emotions? I remember, a long time ago, a person would be arrested and thrown in jail for the mere fact of threatening someone with bodily harm, what if these threats come into fruition. The list is long and non-stop, Jerry Brown, Madona, Latrine Waters, Kathy Griffin -they have mone to buy famous criminal attorneys to get their asses out of jail.
My wife and I attend environmental/wildlife lectures in the LA area where
professors and other researchers discuss ecological degradation and
what to do about the dangers. Frequently the speakers now call for
totalitarian (aka communist) solutions of banning free speech and
imprisoning resisters to Cultural Marxist plans. Moonbeam Brown
who has destroyed the state his father help create is in the forefront
of this police state effort.
ADDENDUM: What is surprising most of these speakers seem to have
no concern about nuclear power and Monsanto. This is not the spirit
of the Save the Earth movement of the 1970s.
Much prefer anthracite to nuke power anywhere, especially when so many plants are built over earthquake/ring of fire zones. And nuclear waste? And we then declare ourselves to be an intelligent species! Please, dear Lord, save us from ourselves!
