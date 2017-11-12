Baby-butcher supporter Kristen Bell shilling for Whole Foods

Hollyweird libtard Kristen Bell is a big supporter of baby butchers Planned Parenthood. She is also very vocal about her disdain for President Trump. Bell is also a rabid anti-gunner. A glimpse at some of Bell’s tweets:

“The @NRA needs mental health care.” (In response to the Sandy Hook shootings.)

“Official diagnosis: This country is gun sick.” (In response to the Dallas Police shootings.)

A tweet Bell retweeted after the Orlando shootings: “My thoughts and prayers are with the Senators that voted down gun control. My thoughts: do your job. My prayer: you’re voted out of office.”

Another retweet of Bell’s: “Ladies, this election cycle you either vote with your vagina or your asshole.#HillaryClinton#DonaldTrump”

She’s being paid (big bucks I assume) as the spokeswomyn for several companies:

She’s now speaking on behalf of another company, Whole Foods. On November 4, Whole Foods announced the following on their Facebook page:

Introducing our Holiday Host: Kristen Bell! Go behind-the-scenes and follow us all season long to learn how this vegetarian tackles the turkey for her family, plant-based sides, and so much more

From Whole Foods’ web page: Kristen offers several ideas for you including, holiday main course tips, tips for holiday baking, holiday party tips and a “survival guide for the holidays.”

Here’s a pro-tip for surviving the holidays: Pray your mother doesn’t abort you at Planned Parenthood.

Keep this in mind when deciding where to shop for groceries.

DCG

Advertisements