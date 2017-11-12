Baby-butcher supporter Kristen Bell shilling for Whole Foods

Hollyweird libtard Kristen Bell is a big supporter of baby butchers Planned Parenthood. She is also very vocal about her disdain for President Trump. Bell is also a rabid anti-gunner. A glimpse at some of Bell’s tweets:
- “The @NRA needs mental health care.” (In response to the Sandy Hook shootings.)
- “Official diagnosis: This country is gun sick.” (In response to the Dallas Police shootings.)
- A tweet Bell retweeted after the Orlando shootings: “My thoughts and prayers are with the Senators that voted down gun control. My thoughts: do your job. My prayer: you’re voted out of office.”
- Another retweet of Bell’s: “Ladies, this election cycle you either vote with your vagina or your asshole.#HillaryClinton#DonaldTrump”
She’s being paid (big bucks I assume) as the spokeswomyn for several companies:
She’s now speaking on behalf of another company, Whole Foods. On November 4, Whole Foods announced the following on their Facebook page:
Introducing our Holiday Host: Kristen Bell! Go behind-the-scenes and follow us all season long to learn how this vegetarian tackles the turkey for her family, plant-based sides, and so much more
From Whole Foods’ web page: Kristen offers several ideas for you including, holiday main course tips, tips for holiday baking, holiday party tips and a “survival guide for the holidays.”
Here’s a pro-tip for surviving the holidays: Pray your mother doesn’t abort you at Planned Parenthood.
Keep this in mind when deciding where to shop for groceries.
DCG
They are witches basically, and demand the right to kill their babies on demand. What sick people. “Vote with your vagina”, Oh, God have mercy on all of us. Boycott rent-A- car and Whole Foods. We must fight them whenever and however we can.
One more of just too many examples of the poor judgement of celebs. Makes it hard to take pity on them for falling victim to the sexual predators of their business.
Sandy Hook is another blatant false flag where no children were killed.
Abundant evidence of its falsity has been thoroughly documented.
The smoking gun in my opinion was that the parents were not allowed
to view in person the bodies of their children. I raised our two daughters
after my wife died of leukemia. Prohibiting parents from such viewing
is unthinkable. Obama and Holder should be imprisoned for
terrorizing millions of Americans with this horrendous fabrication.
