Tim McGraw and Faith Hill support gun control: “It’s not about the Second Amendment”

McGraw previously performed at a Sandy Hook benefit, which caused some controversy. He’s staying put on his push for gun control.

Can’t we just start with enforcing current gun laws?

From The Mercury News: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill might have just alienated themselves from the majority of country music’s conservative fan base. In a wide-ranging interview with Billboard, the husband and wife country superstars opened up about their support for gun control.

“Look, I’m a bird hunter — I love to wing-shoot,” McGraw said. “However, there is some common sense that’s necessary when it comes to gun control.

“They want to make it about the Second Amendment every time it’s brought up. It’s not about the Second Amendment.”

Billboard conducted the interview less than two weeks after a gunman opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, killing 58 and injuring nearly 500 people in attendance at the Las Vegas country music festival.

The country music community has since been criticized for its tepid response.

On Wednesday, the Country Music Association Awards did briefly honor the Las Vegas victims. Host Carrie Underwood sang “Softly and Tenderly Jesus is Calling” as pictures of the 58 victims were displayed.

But there was little acknowledgment of the tragedy beyond that. In fact, CMA organizers originally banned journalists from asking about Las Vegas and guns, but a public backlash forced them to reverse course.

Hill and McGraw were in attendance at the Nashville award show, and performed “The Rest of Our Life.”

“In reference to the tragedy in Las Vegas, we knew a lot of people there,” said Hill in the Billboard interview. “The doctors that (treated) the wounded, they saw wounds like you’d see in war. That’s not right. Military weapons should not be in the hands of civilians. It’s everyone’s responsibility, including the government and the National Rifle Association, to tell the truth. We all want a safe country.”

DCG

