Sexgate: Man accuses ‘Star Trek’ actor George Takei of sexual assault

Ryan Parker reports for The Hollywood Reporter, Nov. 10, 2017, that Scott R. Brunton, a former model and actor, is accusing Star Trek actor George “Sulu” Takei, 80, of sexual assault in 1981 at a time when Brunton was feeling “very vulnerable,” having just broken up with his live-in boyfriend.
At the time of the assault, Takei was 44 and Brunton was 23 years old.
Brunton tells The Hollywood Reporter (THR) in an interview: “This happened a long time ago, but I have never forgotten it. It is one of those stories you tell with a group of people when people are recounting bizarre instances in their lives, this always comes up. I have been telling it for years, but I am suddenly very nervous telling it.”
Brunton says he was living in Hollywood in 1981, working as a waiter and beginning a career as a commercial actor and model when he met Takei one evening at Greg’s Blue Dot bar. The men exchanged phone numbers and would call one another from time to time as well as run into each other at clubs. When Brunton broke up with his then-boyfriend, he spoke with Takei: “He said, ‘Let me know what your new number is’ and I did. And . . . George called me.”
Takei invited Brunton to dinner and the theater. Brunton recounts: “He was very good at consoling me and understanding that I was upset and still in love with my boyfriend. He was a great ear. He was very good about me spilling my heart on my sleeve.”
The two men went back to Takei’s condo for a drink the same night. Brunton recalls:
“We have the drink and he asks if I would like another. And I said sure. So, I have the second one, and then all of a sudden, I begin feeling very disoriented and dizzy, and I thought I was going to pass out. I said I need to sit down and he said sit over here and he had the giant yellow beanbag chair. So I sat down in that and leaned my head back and I must have passed out.
The next thing I remember I was coming to and he had my pants down around my ankles and he was groping my crotch and trying to get my underwear off and feeling me up at the same time, trying to get his hands down my underwear. I came to and said, ‘What are you doing?!’ I said, ‘I don’t want to do this.’ He goes, ‘You need to relax. I am just trying to make you comfortable. Get comfortable.’ And I said, ‘No. I don’t want to do this.’ And I pushed him off and he said, ‘OK, fine.’ And I said I am going to go and he said, ‘If you feel you must. You’re in no condition to drive.’ I said, ‘I don’t care I want to go.’ So I managed to get my pants up and compose myself and I was just shocked. I walked out and went to my car until I felt well enough to drive home, and that was that.”
Brunton said he met up with Takei years after the incident in Portland, Brunton’s current home, while the actor was there on a book tour. Brunton says: “I wanted to see him. I always wanted to ask him — I just felt really betrayed. I thought I was a friend and here I am later, just another piece of meat. So I called him up at the hotel — I figured out which hotel he was at — and he said ‘Hi, Scott. I remember you.’ I wanted to ask him why. We met for coffee, and I just couldn’t bring myself to do it. It was just too uncomfortable.”
Brunton says he considered going to the media with the story for years, but he assumed no one would take him seriously. “Who’s going to believe me? It’s my word against his.” But his reasoning changed after the Harvey Weinstein scandal, and especially when Takei spoke out regarding sexual assault allegations leveled against Kevin Spacey by a number of men, including actor Anthony Rapp. Takei sanctimoniously said in a statement to THR on Oct. 30:
“When power is used in a non-consensual situation, it is a wrong. For Anthony Rapp, he has had to live with the memory of this experience of decades ago. For Kevin Spacey, who claims not to remember the incident, he was the older, dominant one who had his way. Men who improperly harass or assault do not do so because they are gay or straight — that is a deflection. They do so because they have the power, and they chose to abuse it.”
Brunton says he found Takei’s response infuriating: “I don’t want anything from him but an apology. I am sure he’ll disown all this, I don’t know, maybe not.”
THR spoke to four longtime friends of Brunton — Norah Roadman, Rob Donovan, Stephen Blackshear and Jan Steward — who said that he had confided in them about the Takei encounter years ago.
Takei’s rep, Julia Buchwald, tells THR, “George is traveling in Japan and Australia and not reachable for comment.”
See also:
- ‘Star Trek’ actor George Takei fondly reminisces about being molested by a camp counselor
- 110 ‘Star Trek’ Hollyweirdos endorse Hillary Clinton for President
~Eowyn
I’m surprised at how very soon after my last comment about what happened to me at 19.5 yrs in a florist’s shop in El Cerrito, CA in 1963, this new revelation appears under an almost identical situation:
1. an older man invites a young one to have an alcoholic drink;
2. within a few moments we discover the drink contains sedatives [?] and we are under a terrible influence. and finally
3. the older guy attempts to force some sex act upon us [I was very strong and managed to fend him off and got away after subduing him].
What the Hell is wrong with these people who believe what they do is somehow justified or OK, when all the other wants is to get away? What part of “NO!” is not NO? I’m getting upset as I write this nearly 55 yrs later! End of transmission.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is getting ridiculous! We all know, whether we want to admit it or not, that Hollweird is rife with perversion and HAS BEEN for decades. To say this is “news” is a lie. It’s only “news” because it’s become “vogue” and they want for 15 minutes of slime-time photo-ops, headlines and the greed for money. Out of the many who have come forward, how many have actually done so righteously? How many have disavowed or rejected a “financial justice”?
Ya, I thought so…
At some point in the life of nearly every human being, they have been touched, spoken to, referenced as or baited into a sexual situation? Let’s be honest with our selves.
This is a fad, a sad one at that, and it’s being used by the left as a gimmick to exact money, to promote their bloviated charges of bigotry, misogyny, and homophobia and to excoriate those who are conservatives, demeaning them for their attempts to right the ship and peel the insanity-magnet from America’s moral compass.
LikeLike
“to excoriate those who are conservatives”
Are you accusing Scott Brunton of lying?
George Takei is a flaming liberal and anti-Trump Hillary supporter.
LikeLiked by 1 person
OK, Hadenoughalready, will you please describe to us in which “point in the life of nearly every human being, they have been touched, spoken to, referenced as or baited into a sexual situation? Let’s be honest with our selves” in so far as your first inappropriate point? Thank you, from all of us at FotMs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The story is full of holes maybe he wants to sue after joining the band wagon of those women going to the homes of movie starts, Directors and Producers in the middle of the night to drink and claim they didn’t want to have sex. I guess ones needs to tell a woman if you come to my place you will have to drop your draws; I bet those dim wits will still say they didn’t know they were there to be a sex object….
LikeLike
Are you blind? Did you not read that Hollywood Reporter verified Bruton’s story with four of his friends?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ll tell you what I’ve come to know deep in my knower…that both Hollywood and DC are full of perverted sewer rats, and there are ways to shut them down if people in the electorate would just wake up and do it. We’re shutting down the NFL, how about shutting down Hollywood. Don’t go to movies, don’t rent them, don’t buy their crap anymore.
As for DC and local politics that means folks have to do research, and unfortunately, today’s people rarely even read, much less write cursive. Good grief! So it’s up to us who do read to get to the polls during the primaries and vote out the incumbents and get the new blood in. Yeah, I know, sometimes the old blood is okay, but it’s rare. That’s the only way to make a difference.
No one likes to call DC today, but if you’ll remember, back several years ago we shut down amnesty because we all called in. Let’s do it again! Primaries and phone calls!
LikeLiked by 3 people
2 queers go up to ones apartment to have drinks and discuss queer romantic problems. What could possibly go wrong? After all, aren’t they the same as the rest of us, only more caring and compassionate? Added bonus; because he’s a liberal he can walk on water.
LikeLike
Not reachable because he’s traveling in Japan or Australia? Now that’s some BS. It’s 2017, with today’s tech, you can reach loved ones in combat zones.
More like the agent is still crafting their PR to do damage control while attorneys are consulted.
LikeLike