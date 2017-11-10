Video shows ISIS beheading is staged

We’re familiar with those gruesome videos from ISIS/Islamic State, showing an ISIS jihadist clad in black decapitating a victim.

There have been whispers that the videos were staged, i.e., fake.

Below is a video obtained by the hacktivist group CyberBerkut, which shows a clearly staged, i.e., fake, ISIS beheading, including the ISIS jihadist and his victim joking around.

CyberBerkut, founded around 2014, is a Ukrainian nationalist and pro-Russian group of anonymous hacktivists who, as described by Wikipedia, became known for a series of denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks on the pro-West (NATO and the U.S.) Ukrainian government, and on western and Ukrainian corporate websites.

Its name, CyberBerkut or Berkut online, is a reference to Berkut — a special police within Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs. After the 2014 Ukrainian revolution — in which the Obama State Department was covertly involved — the new pro-West Ukrainian government dissolved Berkut, blaming the special police for most of the nearly 100 civilian deaths. Berkut’s unit in Crimea, which broke away from Ukraine, defected to the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs and kept its old name.

Indeed, CyberBerkut’s emblem is almost identical to that of Berkut:

CyberBerkut’s activities include:

Attacks on NATO websites.

Attacks on U.S. private military companies.

Publication of correspondence with the United States Embassy in Ukraine and United States foundations (e.g., Clinton Foundation).

In July 2017, CyberBerkut published a batch of emails between Ukraine and Hillary Clinton/Clinton Foundation. One email in particular, dated January 8, 2017, i.e., after Hillary Clinton had lost the presidential election to Donald Trump, shows the Democrats plotting to manufacture the phony story that Russia had hacked the election. CyberBerkut says they were given the email by a whistleblower.

See “CyberBerkut publishes email of Democrat plot to blame Russia for hacking 2016 election“.

~Eowyn

