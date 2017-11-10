Friday Funny!

Posted on November 10, 2017

(1) The sport of choice for the urban poor is BASKETBALL.

(2) The sport of choice for maintenance-level employees is BOWLING.

(3) The sport of choice for front-line workers is FOOTBALL.

(4) The sport of choice for supervisors is BASEBALL.

(5) The sport of choice for middle management is TENNIS.

And…

(6) The sport of choice for corporate executives and officers is GOLF.

In other words, the higher you go in the corporate structure, the smaller your balls become.

There must be a boat load of people in Washington playing marbles.

H/t FOTM‘s japoa

~Eowyn

2 responses to “Friday Funny!

  1. MomOfIV | November 10, 2017 at 6:39 am | Reply

    HAHAHA! 🙂

    Like

  2. kommonsentsjane | November 10, 2017 at 7:30 am | Reply

    Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:

    Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.

    Friday funny.

    kommonsentsjane

    Like

