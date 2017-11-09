Pizzagate: DC police is investigating Comet Ping Pong!

Comet Ping Pong is a popular “family style” and curiously politically-prominent pizza restaurant located less than 5 miles from the White House.

The pizzeria’s owner is James Alefantis, a former boyfriend of Clinton crony and Democratic Party operative David Brock of Media Matters. Though a mere pizza restaurateur, GQ magazine in 2012 had Alefantis as 49th among the 50 most powerful people in Washington, D.C. — along with such political luminaries as Hillary Clinton (no. 5), Gen. David Petraeus (no. 7), Rep. Paul Ryan (no. 21), Democrat lobbyist Tony Podesta (no. 23), Jake Sullivan, Director of Policy Planning and member of the 7th Floor Group in the State Department (no. 33), and Sen. Marco Rubio (no. 43).

For a “mere” pizzeria owner, James Alefantis visited the Obama White House four times. One visit was an overnighter in which Alefantis’ group of four included a male porn star.

Comet Ping Pong is also the rotten heart of Pizzagate — the term given to speculations and assertions that there is a pedophile network of Democratic Party élites in D.C., who communicate with each other via email with pedophile code words such as “pizza” and other food items (“hotdogs”; “pasta”; “tempting” “cheeses”; “yummy” “sauces”). Those code words are found in a collection of emails sent by and to John Podesta, a longtime Democratic Party operative who was White House chief of staff in Bill Clinton’s administration, White House counselor in the Obama administration and, most recently, chairman of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign.

You would think that claims as incendiary as Pizzagate would warrant investigation by the D.C. police and the MSM’s supposed investigative journalists. Certainly, if the allegations were about Donald Trump or Republican élites, you can be sure WashingtonPost/NewYorkTimes/CNN/ABC/CBS/NBC would have reporters crawling over this story ad nauseum.

Even more curious is the fact that some big names in the Alternative Media treat Pizzagate like it’s a leprous contagion. An example is Wayne Madsen, who touts himself an “independent investigative journalist”. Madsen not only refuses to look into Pizzagate, he dismisses Pizzagate with ridicules and insults, calling it a “vacuous story” and “fake news” and those who blog and YouTube about it “crazy conspiracists” who do “a great disservice to those reporters” like the great Wayne Madsen “who have been investigating actual criminal conspiracies involving pedophiles.”

Now, it appears the authorities finally are taking Pizzagate seriously — the Metropolitan D.C. Police Department has assigned a detective, Jeremiah Johnson, to investigate Comet Ping Pong!

Child Porn on Comet Ping Pong Website

Sometime in November of last year, a blogger named Titus Frost and a hacker who goes by the alias “Big Fish” @trebillion, discovered that Comet Ping Pong’s official website (Cometpingpong.com) has a protected section (http://www.cometpingpong.com/protected). Big Fish hacked into the protected section and found it to contain child porn — which is a crime. Pedophiles call child porn “cheese pizza”.

Below is a screenshot of the protected section of Comet Ping Pong’s website, showing various files containing child porn which “members” can download to their own computers (click image to enlarge):

Evidence of the child porn was emailed as zip files to the Metro DC Police on December 5, 2016. A detective named Marcus Stevens emailed confirmation of receipt of the zip files. See the screenshots of the emails here.

Below is Titus Frost’s interview with hacker “Big Fish”:

Although the Metro DC Police had received evidence of Comet Ping Pong’s child porn in December 2016, nothing seemed to have done about it.

On November 6, 2017, netizen Chris Cunningham sent an email to Chanel Dickerson, Commander of the Youth and Family Services Division, of the Metropolitan D.C. Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau, inquiring why the police have not investigated Comet Ping Pong. Cunningham wrote:

“Dear Commander Dickerson: If you have not been made aware of this video or the evidence against Comet Ping Pong, I encourage you to watch this video. The video reveals actionable evidence was given to police in November 2016. I am perplexed why it has taken a year to arrest anyone. I have been told an investigation is taking place, and I have heard there is no investigation is [sic] taking place. Can I please get clarification on that.”

Here’s the email response from Commander Dickerson:

“Mr. Cunningham: I appreciate the email, Detective Jeremiah Johnson is the detective assigned to this case. I will ensure he gets the video link that you provided. Detective Johnson will need to contact you to obtain further information. Can you please provide your telephone number so he can contact you or do you prefer he contact you by email? Thanks Chanel D. Dickerson

Commander, Youth and Family Services Division

Investigative Services Bureau

Metropolitan Police Department

5002 Hayes Street, NE

Washington, DC 20019

(202) 576-6765 (Office)

(202) 486-5769 (Cell)

Chanel.Dickerson@dc.gov

Twitter @DCPoliceDept”

Below is a screenshot of Cunningham’s email exchange with Commander Dickerson, which Cunningham @Cunningham623 tweeted yesterday, Nov. 8, 2017:

I can confirm the following:

Metro DC Police does have an individual named Chanel Dickerson chanel.dickerson@dc.gov . I called the Metro DC Police Dept. at (202) 727-9099, and confirmed that they do have a detective named Jeremiah Johnson .

Metro DC Police Chief is Peter Newsham. This is his email address:

peter.newsham@dc.gov.

Please call or email Police Chief Peter Newsham and Commander Chanel Dickerson to urge them to investigate Comet Ping Pong!

