NFL reportedly invites Kaepernick to meet with Roger Goodell

From MSN: According to this report from ESPN’s Jim Trotter, NFL executive VP of football operations Troy Vincent texted free agent Colin Kaepernick and invited him to meet one-on-one with commissioner Roger Goodell.

Per the report, Vincent’s text to Kaepernick also included an update on the ongoing discussions between NFL players and owners regarding social issues.

As of now, the league has not heard back from Kaepernick about meeting with the commissioner. ESPN’s Adam Schefter said last week that Goodell, Vincent and Arthur McAfee, the NFL’s senior vice president of player engagement, will be asked to surrender their cell phone records and emails as they pertain to Kaepernick’s collusion case filed against the league. They are set to be deposed as well.

Along with the NFL personnel having to turn over their records, other specific NFL team owners will also be asked to do the same.

Kaepernick alleges that the NFL has colluded against him in preventing him from signing with a team.

Kaepernick has been a free agent since opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March. He made headlines countrywide after protesting the national anthem last season.

It should be interesting to see if Kaepernick takes up the commissioner on his invitation or just defers to the legal system to handle his grievance.

