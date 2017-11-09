Liberals scream at the sky on anniversary of Trump win

Posted on November 9, 2017 by | 9 Comments

Yesterday was the one-year anniversary of the 2016 presidential election that elected Donald John Trump as POTUS.

Liberals gathered at Washington Square Park in lower Manhattan, New York City, to scream at the sky.

Liberalism truly is a mental disease.

~Eowyn

9 responses to “Liberals scream at the sky on anniversary of Trump win

  1. Diane Wilson | November 9, 2017 at 5:04 am | Reply

    Such a group of idiots. How much is Soros paying them for this act?

  2. John Molloy | November 9, 2017 at 5:07 am | Reply

    Imagine one MOAB.

  3. kommonsentsjane | November 9, 2017 at 5:26 am | Reply

    Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:

    Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.

    It is a pity we didn’t have a full moon – so the man in the moon could laugh at them. In the distance, Soros, their master, is at his desk – signing their pay checks.

    kommonsentsjane

  4. Christian Zionist | November 9, 2017 at 5:38 am | Reply

    Truly, it shows how the left have lost their minds, if they ever had any. For eight years we put up with Obama and his destruction of the American culture, his push for a race war (which he seems to have succeeded with), and we were silent. No one threatened his life, no one held up his bloodied head, no one said they’d like to blow up the White House…we maintained our dignity and suffered through one of the worst presidents America’s ignorant electorate gave us.

    But this bunch on the left, they have no dignity, they have no respect or honor, they are a bunch of ignorant self centered fools, and now we have to put up with them.

    Donald J. Trump must be totally shocked at this disgusting bunch of Americans.

  5. Anonymous | November 9, 2017 at 6:05 am | Reply

    Pardon, but…

  6. YouKnowWho | November 9, 2017 at 6:53 am | Reply

    maybe they screemed enough to go hoarse. we may have a few hours of silence from them for a change. liberialism is truely a mental diorder.

  7. marblenecltr | November 9, 2017 at 7:31 am | Reply

    Okay, howlers, well done, go back to your caves now.

